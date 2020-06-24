FBI says Nascar driver Bubba Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime

Report says rope found in black driver’s garage stall had been there since last autumn

The FBI has concluded Bubba Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime. Photograph: John Bazemore/AP

The FBI has concluded Bubba Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime. Photograph: John Bazemore/AP

 

The FBI has concluded Bubba Wallace was not the victim of a racist act at Talladega Superspeedway, Nascar has announced.

An investigation was launched into the noose left in the garage of the association’s only black full-time driver.

Dozens of drivers showed their support for Wallace by pushing his number 43 car to the front of the field at the Alabama speedway in an act of solidarity with the 26-year-old on Monday.

A noose had allegedly been left in Wallace’s team garage on Sunday, which followed a successful campaign by the driver to have the Confederate flag banned from Nascar events in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

But on Tuesday a Nascar statement read: “The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime.

“The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall.

“This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment. We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”

In a statement released soon after the noose was discovered, Nascar originally said: “We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act.

“We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.”

Wallace later issued a statement of his own on social media, saying he was left “incredibly saddened” by the incident. He went on to finish Monday’s race in 14th place.

The incident had rocked Nascar, which returned to racing last month following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.