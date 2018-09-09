Farah wins record fifth Great North Run but misses out on personal best

Mo Farah has become the first man to win the Great North Run five times. The four-time Olympic champion clinched his fifth consecutive victory in the race on the South Shields seafront on Sunday.

Record numbers were expected to take part in the half-marathon with 57,000 people registered, organisers said.

In recent years, the number of people dropping out before they reach the start line has been falling, and based on this trend organisers were predicting the highest ever number of finishers on the day.

Crowds lined the route for the race which took place in sunny conditions. Farah, 35, crossed the finish line in 59 minutes and 26 seconds, four seconds short of his personal best.

David Weir won the men’s wheelchair race for the seventh time in his career. Northern Ireland’s Emma Mitchell was the best British finisher in the women’s race in eighth place.