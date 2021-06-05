Elina Svitolina the latest big name to depart women’s draw at French Open

Fifth seed loses to 33rd-ranked Czech Barbora Krejcikova at Roland Garros

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic plays a forehand during her third-round match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the French Open. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina crashed out of the French Open with a third-round 6-3 6-2 loss to 33rd-ranked Czech Barbora Krejcikova on Saturday, as the big names in the women’s draw continued to fall at the claycourt Grand Slam.

Roland Garros is already without its top three women’s seeds, and Ukrainian Svitolina joined them after failing to find a way to rein in the 25-year-old Krejcikova’s power-packed, attacking game in their first meeting.

Continuing her form from a title-winning run in Strasbourg ahead of the French Open, Krejcikova broke Svitolina’s serve three times in each set to cruise to victory on the Philippe Chatrier court.

She hit 38 winners to Svitolina’s 20 and set up a fourth-round clash against former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, who ousted Czech 18th seed Karolina Muchova with a 6-3 7-5 victory.

