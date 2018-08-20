Dublin Angling Initiative casts a long line for young anglers

The Dublin Angling Initiative (DAI) is calling on youth clubs, community groups and schools in the Greater Dublin area to take part in its fishing programme which aims to promote, develop and improve angling among young people.

In addition to practical fishing exercises, fishing presentations and tours provide an insight into fish, their habitat, conservation measures and education regarding local fishing areas.

The initiative has meant thousands of young people have participated over the past 20 years, resulting in the establishment of many new fishing clubs.

“There is still some availability for August, September and October. We would like to invite any interested groups to get in touch without delay as places are limited,” said Brian Beckett of Inland Fisheries Ireland.

Contact DAI Co-Ordinator, Rory Keatinge at rory.keatinge@fisheriesireland.ie or 087-614 2906.

*Has drought ruined your freshwater fishing? Thinking of bass fishing and wondering how you can improve your catches. Then perhaps a one-day course along Waterford’s iconic Cooper Coast is just what you’ve been looking for!

Madcaps’ Barry Brill Snr Memorial Match.

Dessie McEntee from Cavan with a 3lb Sheelin trout.

On Sunday, 9th September, Prof Ken Whelan and Jason O’Riordan will hold such a course in Dungarvan to explain and demonstrate seabass biology, tackle selection, lures, saltwater fly fishing tactics, techniques and fish location. To book, contact: ken@kenwhelan.info; +353 86 783 5900. Fee: €85 (places limited).

Last Sunday 21 Midlands Pike and Coarse Anglers (Madcaps) turned out for the Barry Brill Memorial match on the river Shannon at Athlone. Fishing was excellent with the group amassing 75kg of fish on a variety of methods from the Big Meadow match stretch. Honours on the day went to Arthur Judge with 11kg. John Keogh and Karl Unwin came in second and third. Section prizes went to Trevor Wykes, Barry Brill and Adrian Biggs. The Madcaps sports club is formed in a fun environment and is designated an angling for youth development hub. The club is involved in the proposal for regeneration of the Athlone Canal for outdoor recreation users.

*The bank holiday weekend brought anglers from England, Scotland and Ireland to compete in the annual Clones Angling Festival. Matches were held over four days in varying weather conditions at Annaghmakerrig, Bairds Shore, Bream Rock and Mullinary. Each angler had the opportunity to fish each venue.

Irish international Tommy Dowd from Virginia, Co Cavan, took top honours with 45.5kg. The last day was marked by a fish-off between Irish international Tommy Dowd and Cathal Hughes.

The latter’s day-three performance on Annaghmekerrig had him start day four with a 4kg lead. But a good performance on Bream Rock for 9.2kg was not enough for Dowd’s 14.65kg and the top overall weight of 45.5kg at Mullanary.

Chartreuse Cascade, a great pattern for fresh run salmon. Tied by Jimmy Tyrrell (irishflycraft@gmail.com).

Consistency led to Bas Smith finishing third, followed by Neil Mazurek and Rory O’Neil in fifth. Festival newcomer, England International Steve Hemingray, just missed out on the top five.

Clones anglers would like to thank those who took part, the landowners for access to the venues, Tyrone Guthrie Centre and Creighton Hotel Clones for their hospitality throughout.

Hemingray won the recent Belturbet Festival with 41.430kg. The four-day match at Rockfield, Connolly’s Shore at Garadice, Eonish Shore on Lough Oughter and Town Lake at Killeshandra had a mixture of local and overseas anglers compete for a top prize of €800 and crystal trophy. Cash prizes were also awarded for the top three anglers including Tubertini reels.

The five-day autumn festival will take place on Monday 3rd to Friday 7th, September. To enter, contact Paul Lee at 087-985 6602.

