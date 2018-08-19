Golden girl Ellen Keane rounds off Ireland’s week in style

Ellen Keane has secured Ireland’s first gold medal on the final day of the World Para European Swimming Championships in Dublin.

Keane had already earned a bronze medal on Fridat night, but she went two better on Sunday evening to cap off a fine week in style at the National Aquatic Centre.

23-year-old Keane was Ireland’s main podium hope heading into the championships and she justified the hype in the women’s 100m Breaststroke SB8 - winning the final by more than five seconds in a time of 1.23.29.

Spain’s Nuria Marques Soto swam to the silver, with Efthymia Gkouli of Greece taking bronze.

Elsewhere Nicole Turner - who won silver in the women’s 50m Butterfly S6 on Saturday - finished fifth in the women’s 100m Freestyle S6. The Ukraine’s Mereshko Yelyzaveta took the gold in what was Turner’s sixth final of the week.

In the men’s 100m Freestyle S6 Patrick Flanagan narrowly missed out on a place in the final.