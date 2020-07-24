Ciara Mageean breaks Irish 800m record in Bern

The 28-year-old is the first Irish woman to run sub two minutes for the distance

Ciara Mageean broke the Irish women’s 800m record on Friday. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Ciara Mageean broke the Irish women’s 800m record on Friday. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Coming fast out of lockdown, Ciara Mageean produced a brilliant Irish record in Bern on Friday, becoming the first Irish woman to break two minutes for the 800m.

Mageean took the win in 1:59.69, in doing so going where no Irish woman has gone before – breaking the existing record of 2:00.58 set seven years ago by Rose-Ann Galligan at the London Anniversary Games.

It was Mageean’s first race since the lockdown back in February, and some well-timed consolation for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, originally due to start on Friday evening.

She was the sole woman under two minutes – second place going to Heeda Hynne of Norway in 2:00.72.

It’s also a third Irish record for the 28-year-old Mageean, adding to her Irish indoor records over both the 1,500m and the mile.

