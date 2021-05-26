Anthony Davis’ 34 points helps Lakers pull level with Suns

Anthony Davis amassed 34 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as Los Angeles Lakers held off host Phoenix Suns to even the first-round Western Conference playoff series at one game each.

LeBron James contributed 23 points and nine assists for the Lakers, who turned back a late Suns rally to rebound from a 99-90 defeat in Game 1. Lakers’ Dennis Schroder added 24 points, and Andre Drummond had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Devin Booker scored 31 points for the Suns, and Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Both players made their playoff debut in Game 1.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic blew past Los Angeles defenders for 39 points, seven assists and seven rebounds, leading the visiting Mavericks to a 127-121 victory over the Clippers on Tuesday and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Doncic’s second straight 30-plus-point game leaves the Mavericks in a commanding position as the best-of-seven series heads back to Dallas for Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Sunday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 28 points, Kristaps Porzingis 20 and Maxi Kleber 13 for Dallas. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 41 points. Paul George contributed 28 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, and Reggie Jackson added 15 points.

Kevin Durant scored 26 points and Joe Harris added 25 as Brooklyn Nets seized control early and cruised to a 2-0 series lead over Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Harris hit seven of 10 three-point tries to tie the franchise record for three-pointers in a playoff game set by Deron Williams in 2015. Durant added eight rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots and made eight of 12 shots as the Nets shot 52.3 percent and hit 17 3-pointers.

James Harden contributed 20 points and seven of Brooklyn’s 31 assists. Former Celtic Kyrie Irving finished with 15 and Blake Griffin chipped in 11 as no Brooklyn starter played more than 29 minutes.