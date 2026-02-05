Six Nations: Whirlwind France remind Ireland of the bad old days with punishing win

Six Nations: France 36 Ireland 14

This may have been a novel Thursday night opener but from an Irish perspective it quickly disintegrated into one of those dog-eared scripts from the bad old days. This was another of those punishing Parisian beatings, the game done and dusted by a three-try salvo inside 33 minutes to add to the scars inflicted by France in Dublin last March.

Granted, as has also happened occasionally in the past, Ireland showed some spirit to score a couple of tries and provide something to extract from a disheartening night.

But by then les bleus had their bonus point and the crowd was in party mood, and it was the home side that applied the final flourish to, in truth, give the scoreline a more accurate look.

The fast and furious nature of the exchanges suited France, who were allowed to pass out of the tackle far too regularly - the final tally of 19 to 5 offloads seemed to tell the tale. There were also a staggering 19 line breaks to 4, and Ireland also missed a whopping 38 tackles. Until the rally late in the third quarter, their bewildering kicking game yielded little reward, looked limited and backfired badly against one of the best counterattacking teams in the world, with the aerially supreme as Théo Attissogbe vindicating his selection.

Under a persistent Parisian drizzle, the atmosphere fairly crackled and throbbed in this vast bowl of a stadium and the passages of broken play suited the instinctiveness and invention of the French backline.

Within two minutes this almost led to an early breakthrough as Attissogbe and Nicolas Depoortere combined to release Louis Bielle-Biarrey for a chip and chase but Charles Ollivon knocked on short of the line.

The Irish scrum survived this first test for Jamison Gibson-Park to clear downfield before a vital intercept by Stuart McCloskey and an inch perfect 50:22 by Jamies Osborne.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey of France celebrates scoring his team's fourth try with teammate Antoine Dupont. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

A nice launch play led to Sam Prendergast looping around McCloskey but his offload was knocked on by Josh van Der Flier. Prendergast then connected with Tommy O’Brien with a well-weighted kick pass but it soon became clear that Ireland’s main attacking ploy, even inside half-way, was for Gibson-Park to launch contestables which the French survived and thrived under.

A Tadhg Beirne fumble from Prendergast’s short pass proved costly as France moved into overdrive from the turnover, eventually Thomas Ramos, Nicolas Depoortere and Yoram Moefana combining to release Bielle-Biarrey to score.

A surge of energy sweeps through the stands when the electric left-winger receives the ball and he beat Gibson-Park’s despairing tackle, and bounced up from Prendergast’s tap tackle to round Osborne. Ramos converted from out wide and la Marseillaise reverberated around the ground.

Antoine Dupont was maintaining a high tempo, and his quick tap led to multiple phases of hard-carrying and offloading in traffic before using the space out wide. Sam Prendergast intercepted close to the line but could only offload to Tommy O’Brien, who was submerged in the in-goal area.

Dupont went blind off the scrum, and as O’Brien shot up and in, Jalibert cut inside him and stepped Sam Prendergast to score a mite too easily. Ramos hit the post with the conversion but soon added a penalty rashly conceded by Joe McCarthy.

Ireland's Tadhg Beirne in action in Paris. Photograph: Inpho

Maintaining the high tempo, Jalibert took a quick throw after Mickaël Guillard’s tackle on van der Flier forced a spillage into touch, and on and on les bleus drove at the Irish defence. Although Jalibert didn’t regather his chip, the ball broke for François Cros and Jean-Baptiste-Gros to release Guillard and he had Ollivon on his inside for the finish. Ramos converted and as a contest the game was pretty much over, shortly after the half hour mark.

Ireland survived until the break, but not for much longer. Attissogbe beat Jacob Stockdale in the air to two high balls in quick succession, the first from Gibson-Park and the second from Dupont, who then chipped over a ruck to find grass and Ramos volleyed the ball left-footed for Bielle-Biarrey to gather and score the bonus-point try - his 22nd in 23 Tests.

France unloaded their bench, now using the rest of this game almost as an experiment while having their eye on the demands of a six-week Championship.

Andy Farrell also made a quadruple change-up to inject some life into Ireland’s sagging display. It worked too, as Ireland finally kept the ball in hand. Gibson-Park tapped a penalty off a Tadhg Beirne turnover and although the attack was repelled, Ireland stayed on the offensive for Prendergast to double pump and feed McCloskey on his shoulder, the centre offloading superbly for Nick Timoney to score on his Championship debut.

Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park dejected after the game. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

What’s more, Prendergast soon nailed a penalty to the corner and from the ensuing drive Beirne popped a short pass for Michael Milne to score within three minutes of his Championship debut.

Suddenly it was 29-14, and now it was Jack Conan and the replacement front-rowers leading the charge at the blue line after a clever long throw launch play but Caelan Doris knocked on five metres short.

Ireland still needed try-saving tackles by Timoney and Jack Crowley on Ramos and Attissogbe but the home crowd had the coup de grace which they craved when the winger finished in the corner after another bout of offloading and Jalibert’s pass.

France were good, Ireland were bad.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 13 mins: Bielle-Biarrey try, Ramos con 7-0; 22: Jailbert try 12-0; 28: Ramos pen 15-0; 34: Ollivon try, Ramos con 22-0; Half-time 22-0; 47: Bielle-Biarrey try, Ramos con 29-0; 59: Timoney try, Prendergast con 29-7; 62: Milne try, Prendergast con 29-14; 81: Attissogbe try, Ramos con 36-14

FRANCE: Thomas Ramos; Théo Attissogbe, Nicolas Depoortere, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (capt); Jean-Baptiste Gros, Julien Marchand, Dorian Aldegheri; Charles Ollivon, Michael Guillard, Francois Cros, Oscar Jegou, Anthony Jelonch. Replacements: Peato Mauvaka for Marchand, Emmanuel Meafou for Guillard (both 50 mins), Rodrigue Neti for Gros, Hugo Auradou for Ollivon, Kalvin Gourgues for Moefana (all 53), Lenni Nouchi for Cros (63), Baptiste Serin for Dupont (74).

IRELAND: Jamie Osborne; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jeremy Loughman, Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson; Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne; Cian Prendergast, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt). Replacements: James Ryan for McCarthy, Jack Conan for C Prendergast, Jack Crowley for O’Brien, Nick Timoney for van der Flier (all 50 mins), Michael Milne for Loughman, Finlay Bealham for Clarkson (both 60), Rónan Kelleher for Sheehan (63), Craig Casey for Osborne (73).

Referee: Karl Dickson (Eng).