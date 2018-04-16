Angling notes: time to do your bit to keep our lifeboat crews safe

The Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) is holding its yellow-themed annual fundraiser from 1st-31st May as a celebration to volunteer lifeboat crews who are on call 24 hours a day, every day, to save lives at sea.

This year, the aim is to raise €860,000 to fund vital kit that will keep the lifeboat crew safe, whatever the weather. By doing your bit this Mayday you can give crews the vital kit they rely on when facing tough conditions.

So bring on the yellow - from yellow-themed dress-down days to whipping up lemon tarts for a bake sale. Every cent raised will go to kitting the crew. Call Niamh Stephenson, Regional Media Manager at 087-1254124 or 1800-991802.

A hard-fought season

Last year was a hard-fought season of trials for the Irish Ladies Fly Fishing Team held in the Loughs Lene, Loughmacrory, Rowan and Bleach Lough. When the scores were tallied, Ruth Arrell was victorious as top angler thus making her captain for the 2018 international in Lyn Cleywedogg, Wales, in June.

2018 Irish ladies captain Ruth Arrell receiving the Anne Geary trophy from chairperson Cheryl James

Ruth, who hails from Knockloughrim, Co Derry, will be representing Ireland for the fourth time.

Harbours and slipways

The Minister for the Marine, Michael Creed has announced details of a €2.2m package to assist 13 coastal authorities to undertake and complete 52 development and repair projects on harbours and slipways. The package also provides funding to support ongoing enhancement of harbour facilities including some marine leisure developments.

An example of funding includes €83,963 to Fingal County Council for the relaying and replacement of stonework including grouting to fill voids on Rush Pier, Co Dublin. In Wexford, Fethard-on-Sea harbour is to receive €45,000 for repairs to the masonry pier.

“Local authority-owned harbours play an important social and economic role in their respective localities by contributing to the development of fishing and aquaculture related activities,” the minister said.

Happy salmon

On the Drowes River, although water levels ran at low levels, this was of little concern to the salmon as eight were recorded including a beauty of 11.5lb on the fly for Michael Kruse from Briney’s Pool. For info/bookings, see drowessalmonfishery.com or tel: 071-984 1055 (8am to noon).

Michael Kruse with his 11.5lb salmon from the Drowes

But have they a future?

Salmon Watch Ireland (SWI) will hold a conference under the title ‘Has the Irish Salmon a Future?’ in the Plaza Hotel, Tallaght, D24X2FC, Dublin 24 this Saturday, April 21st, 2018, from 11am to 4pm.

The conference will examine the ongoing debate as to whether the wild Atlantic salmon has a future in Ireland. It is an opportunity for all persons interested in this unique fish to engage with those concerned with the management of the resource.

If you wish to attend, please contact niall.b.greene@gmail.com or wemyss.bob@gmail.com as soon as possible.

Cancellation opportunity

Frontiers Travel has a cancellation opportunity on the Ponoi River in Russia for week 9th to 16th June, 2018. “This week is as good as it gets with great numbers of fish, usually excellent skated fly action and Home Pool in perfect condition,” according to Tarquin Millington-Drake. Contact tmd@frontierstrvl.co.uk for more details.

Super fly

The Blae-Winged Sooty Olive is a very popular pattern that should always be carried in the fly box. It is one of the better-known traditional Irish patterns and can imitate a number of different species of insects. “The pattern can also be used for sea trout in summer months,” according to fly-tyer Jimmy Tyrrell.

Blae-winged Sooty Olive. Tied by Jimmy Tyrrell

To avail of this pattern, contact Jimmy at irishflycraft@gmail.com or 086-8451257.