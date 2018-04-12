Weather forecast forces Skibbereen Regatta to be cancelled

Skibbereen Regatta has been cancelled. The two-day event, which was to be the biggest ever Irish regatta outside the Irish Championships, fell because of an increasingly bad weather forecast for the National Rowing Centre in Cork for Saturday and Sunday. A strong south east wind could have made the second quarter of the course unrowable.

The regatta had 770 entries, including current world champions Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan and Olympic medallists Gary O’Donovan and Paul O’Donovan, also a reigning world champion.

It looks unlikely that the regatta could find a new slot in the very packed calendar.