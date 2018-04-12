Weather forecast forces Skibbereen Regatta to be cancelled

Two-day event was to be the biggest ever Irish regatta outside Irish Championships
Olympic medallists Gary O’Donovan and Paul O’Donovan were set to compete at the Skibbereen Regatta. Photograph: Inpho

Olympic medallists Gary O’Donovan and Paul O’Donovan were set to compete at the Skibbereen Regatta. Photograph: Inpho

 

Skibbereen Regatta has been cancelled. The two-day event, which was to be the biggest ever Irish regatta outside the Irish Championships, fell because of an increasingly bad weather forecast for the National Rowing Centre in Cork for Saturday and Sunday. A strong south east wind could have made the second quarter of the course unrowable.

The regatta had 770 entries, including current world champions Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan and Olympic medallists Gary O’Donovan and Paul O’Donovan, also a reigning world champion.

It looks unlikely that the regatta could find a new slot in the very packed calendar.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.