Angling Notes: Instructor sets up new newsletter for fly-fishing fans

Glenda Powell of Blackwater Salmon Fishery in Ballyduff Upper, Co Waterford is regarded as one of the world’s leading fly casting instructors. Having taught fly casting and fishing for 23 years, she believes now is the right time to put pen to paper and write about her adventures, expeditions and experiences in the form of a regular newsletter.

The primary aim of the newsletter is to strike a balance between fishing articles/videos, great fly-fishing tuition tips/interviews, country living and wellbeing.

In the first edition, Powell interviews much respected fly-fishing/spey casting world champion, Ian Gordon. Benefits relating to Skagit lines with double-handed rod from the bank in high water with most suitable casts, will also feature.

“I will be highlighting our own fishery on the River Blackwater and displaying my most popular piece of fly fishing equipment that I have worn for over 20 years,” Powell said.

Mario Corona (left) from Italy with his ‘birthday’ salmon from the Blackwater Lodge Fishery, with Glenda Powell.

In addition, a visit to Ballyvolane House is on the cards to talk to Justin Green about his Bertha’s Revenge Gin product and, as an addendum, she looks forward to cooking something special to try for St Patrick’s Day.

The new product will be launched on Monday, March 1st as a subscription-based newsletter with a cost of €3 per month or €36 yearly. Contact 00353 (0) 87 2351 260 or glenda@glendapowellguiding.com for subscription details.

On an annual basis, the intention is to host four Zoom meetings for subscribers to present a fly-fishing topic and host a question and answer session.

Jackpot

Joe McPeake is a man of many talents. Auctioneer, yachtsman supreme, former commodore of Howth Yacht Club and keen sea fishing enthusiast, to name a few examples within his repertoire. He simply has a passion for the sea and all that entails.

Our paths crossed in 2019 when he participated in the Rosslare small boats festival along with over 100 anglers from England, Wales, Scotland, Isle of Wight and Ireland which landed 42 marine species overall, a record for the festival.

In a close encounter for final placings, the Irish “Shamrock” boat, in which McPeake was part of the crew, took third position with 32 species.

Since then he has joined the Howth Sea Angling Club and enjoys nothing better than a day out fishing from Howth harbour. “Angling has been good with plenty of different species including a specimen tope and several specimen spurdogs,” he said.

He also informed me of a 15.5kg turbot recently brought in by the commercial trawler “Eblana” while fishing north of the Kish lighthouse!

A spotted goby from Howth Harbour caught by Joe McPeake.

Much closer to home, in fact, while working on his boat in Howth marina, he has a tendency to drop a line over the side baited with ragworm. Surprise, surprise! To date he has brought up 3-spine and the rare 5-spine sticklebacks, small rockling and wrasse.

However, earlier this month, he hit the jackpot when a “blue-spotted goby” grabbed the bait. The fish of not more than 20cm is the first to be officially recorded in Irish waters.

While there are a host of varieties within the goby family, this is the first time for a bright-blue spotted goby to come to my attention or, indeed, that of Dr William Roche, secretary of the Irish Specimen Fish Committee.

As soon as Covid restrictions are lifted, McPeake intends to travel by sea around the entire coast of Ireland and fishing in every county that has a sea border. “Some of the counties, like Donegal, for example, I will need to seek local advice as to best fishing practices,” he said.

angling@irishtimes.com