Almost like the reel thing: virtual fishing at the ploughing championships

Visitors to this week’s National Ploughing Championships will be able to catch their first fish, as Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) returns with its interactive angling simulator suitable for novices as well as avid anglers.

The simulator will be located within the Government of Ireland Village marquee no 454 at the three-day event, which takes place in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co Carlow, between Tuesday September 17th and Thursday September 19th.

Learn how to reel in a fish, identify the freshwater species in a live fish display and examine, under microscope, the creepy crawlies which live in Ireland’s rivers and lakes.

Staff will be on hand to answer questions and to provide guidance around fish species and the aquatic environment.

Suzanne Campion, the IFI’s head of business development, said: “We look forward to welcoming the public where we hope to bring the fisheries resource to life. For the agricultural community, our team will also be available to provide information and support on how to practise fish-friendly farming.”

Follow IFI’s activity online at facebook.com/inlandfisheriesireland or @AnglingUpdate on Twitter.

Catching fish poachers

Bass seized by fisheries staff from two boat anglers on the southeast coast

Following a surveillance operation as part of a protection programme, fisheries officers have seized 29 bass from two boat anglers on the southeast coast. An investigation is under way into the incident and a file is being prepared with a view to prosecution.

The programme comprises planned covert patrols at various times of day and night as well as intelligence-led surveillance.

Bass are a protected species which require catch and release from January 1st to March 31st and from November 1st to December 31st. Each angler may retain one fish per day in excess of 42cm in the period from April 1st to October 31st.

David McInerney, director of IFI’s southeastern river basin district, said: “The vast array of river, lake and coastal-based habitats mean that we need to utilise traditional patrol methods and surveillance technologies to ensure that our wild fish populations are protected.”

Officers work across 74,000 kilometres of rivers and streams, 128,000 hectares of lakes and 5,500 kilometres of coastline to apprehend those responsible for illegal fishing and environmental offences.

Members of the public are invited to report incidents of illegal fishing and water pollution to IFI’s 24-hour confidential hotline on 1890-347424.

Steady stream of salmon at Blackwater

Glenda Powell of Blackwater Salmon Fishery said the river levels have fluctuated over the past two months, with numerous sunny spells and some small floods. With this unsettled weather and water, fishing can be quite tricky, yet salmon are being caught almost every day, she said.

“Lately we had some success stripping flies, particularly when the salmon take, even if they don’t hold onto the fly. Fingers crossed for a good last month,” she said.

For bookings, contact Glenda at 087-2351260 or glenda@glendapowellguiding.com.

Leinster fly ahead at trout fishing contest

Irish Trout Fly Fishing Association president Ger Lenihan presents the winning team trophy to Leinster captain Fran Nugent

Results from the Irish Trout Fly Fishing Association (ITFFA) interprovincial competition, which took place on Lough Lein, Killarney, Co Kerry last weekend, are as follows: 1, Leinster, 32 fish, 6.650kg; 2, Connaught, 29f, 6.304kg; 3, Munster, 25f, 5.602kg; 4, Ulster, 22f, 4.971kg.

The Interprovincial Challenge Cup was duly presented to Leinster captain Fran Nugent of Dublin Trout Anglers’ Association, and the best overall rod went to John Buckley of Lough Lein Anglers, with seven fish. In the heaviest fish category, Gary Smith of Black Pennell’s received the Scotch Bowl for a trout of 0.459kg.

International qualifiers for 2020 are: John Buckley, James Fagan, Peter Byrne, Colin Cahill, Andrew Boyd, John O’Connell, Eoin Dunne, Denis Goulding, Ronnie Law and John Dixon.

Reserves: Basil Shields, Seán Dempsey, Fran Nugent, Paul Douglas, Johnny Toner and Thomas Lynch.

angling@irishtimes.com