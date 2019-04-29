Manchester City are two wins away from the Premier League title after they beat Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor yesterday to return to the top of the table. Pep Guardiola’s side finally broke the Clarets’ brave resistance in the 63rd minute, with Sergio Aguero’s shot travelling fractionally over the line before it was cleared by Matthew Lowton. Later in the day Manchester United saw their hopes of a top four finish all but disappear after they were held 1-1 by Chelsea at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were dominant in the first half and took the lead through Juan Mata, but the latest in a string of errors by goalkeeper David de Gea allowed Marcos Alonso to equalise as the Blues picked up a vital point. They now look favourites to fill the fourth Champions League spot, after Arsenal were comprehensively beaten by Leicester City, Unai Emery’s side losing 3-0 in at the King Power Stadium. Last night also saw Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk named PFA Player of the Year.

Munster and Ireland are facing a nervous wait over the health of scrumhalf Conor Murray, as he missed the province’s Pro14 win over Connacht on Saturday after injuring his neck during the warm-up. Johann van Graan confirmed Munster would give a clearer update on the 30-year-old’s fitness today: “He could possibly have played but we decided to err on the side of caution and we’ll give some more info on Monday. It’s just very stiff at this stage. That’s all I can say.” Munster will play Benetton in the Pro14 quarter-finals next Saturday (Thomond Park, kick-off 3.0pm), while Connacht travel to play Ulster for a place in the semi-finals later the same day (Ravenhill, kick-off 5.35pm).