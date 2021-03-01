Liverpool back to winning ways; Gordon Elliott apologises for controversial photo
The Morning Sports Briefing: Keep ahead of the game with ‘The Irish Times’ sports team
Champions Liverpool ended their losing league run by beating Sheffield United last night. Photograph: Getty Images
Liverpool are back to winning ways after breaking Aaron Ramsdale’s resistance at Bramall Lane last night. The Sheffield United goalkeeper produced an inspired performance but receded after Curtis Jones struck on 48 minutes for the champions. Roberto Firmino’s deflected effort made sure of the victory shortly after the hour mark. Earlier Arsenal came from a goal down to beat Leicester 3-1, and Manchester United and Chelsea played out another dour goalless draw. In his column this morning Ken Early (Subscriber Only) explains how, with the Premier League title race effectively over, conspiracy theories about decisions will fill the void.
Top trainer Gordon Elliott has apologised for a controversial photo which appears to show him posing on top of a dead horse on his gallops. Racing’s most successful ever amateur jockey Patrick Mullins will leave any decision on whether or not to turn professional until as late as possible before the Cheltenham Festival.