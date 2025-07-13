Open 2025: The five Irish players who will tee it up at Royal Portrush

Rory McIlroy

World Ranking: 2

Age: 36

Open appearances: 15

Best finish: 1st (2014)

Rory McIlroy on day one at Royal Portrush on July 18th, 2019. Photograph: EPA

McIlroy is heading back to the Dunluce links on a mission. He missed the cut in 2019 – when he started off with a quadruple bogey eight on the first hole – and comes in on the back of a brilliant win in the US Masters, which enabled him to complete the career Grand Slam and, in doing so, end a 15-year drought in the Majors. McIlroy has enjoyed a great season so far, with three wins on the PGA Tour: the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Players and the Masters. Has yet to regain the early-season form that saw him dominate the US circuit but should have that fire and focus back for this one. Odds: 15/2

Shane Lowry

World Ranking: 18

Age: 38

Open appearances: 12

Best finish: 1st (2019)

A mural of Shane Lowry holding the Claret Jug on the side of a house in Portrush. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

A giant mural of Lowry has adorned the gable of a house in Portrush since his triumph in 2019, which – in itself – shows the impact the Offaly man’s win in the 148th Open on the championship’s return to the Dunluce links had on the community. That win remains the high point of Lowry’s career. This season on the PGA Tour has seen Lowry claim four top-10s (including runners-up finishes in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Truist) but also miss cuts at both the US PGA and the US Open. He hasn’t played since the Memorial Tournament and skipped the Genesis Scottish Open to instead play links golf – including Portrush, Baltray and Portmarnock – as part of his preparations. Odds: 22/1

Tom McKibbin

World Ranking: 139

Age: 22

Open appearances: 1

Best finish: Tied-66 (2024)

Tom McKibbin of Legion XIII on day one of LIV Golf Korea in Incheon, South Korea, on May 2nd. Photograph: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Has made a number of advance visits to Portrush in recent months and comes in under the radar. McKibbin owes his place in the field to his top-20 finish on last season’s DP World Tour Race to Dubai order of merit. He also earned a PGA Tour card which he forfeited on making the lucrative move to join Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII team. McKibbin has only made three appearances in Majors in his career – making the cut at last year’s US Open and Open and this year’s US PGA – but seems very much at home in such company. Odds: 125/1

Pádraig Harrington

World Ranking: 579

Age: 53

Open appearances: 27

Best finish: 1st (2007,2008)

Pádraig Harrington at Royal Portrush in July 2019. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

The Dubliner has somehow managed to juggle playing on three different tours so far this season – taking in the Middle East Swing on the DP World Tour, playing in Mexico and Texas on the PGA Tour and primarily focusing on the Champions Tour – but clearly retaining the fire of old. Harrington’s win in the US Senior Open last month affirmed his competitive instincts are very much alive. Is swinging the club faster and harder than at any stage of his career, which is a tribute to his physical regime. We could see that old stare of his back. Odds: 110/1

Darren Clarke

World Ranking: 2,064

Age: 56

Open appearances: 32

Best finish: 1st (2011)

Darren Clarke during the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in July 2019. Photograph: Ian Walton/Reuters

Back at home for what will certainly be an emotional appearance for the veteran who – due to his win at Sandwich in 2011 – is exempt into the Open up to when he is 60. Will this potentially be his last one, however? Clarke only confirmed he would be playing on this occasion following his win alongside Thomas Bjorn in the two-man team event at the American Family Insurance Championship on the Champions Tour. Odds: 1,000/1