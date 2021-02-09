Leeds into top 10 after Palace win; This may be a bad week to face Ireland

Leeds are up to 10th in the Premier League after an impressive 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. Patrick Bamford scored his 12th league goal of the season as the hosts played with all the traits they have become renowned for under Marcelo Bielsa. Manchester United will be without Paul Pogba for a few weeks due to a thigh injury. His manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær is likely to select Dean Henderson in goal for tonight’s FA Cup match against West Ham tonight.

Former referee Owen Doyle believes we should call Peter O’Mahony’s offence against Wales what it was: an act of thuggery. He writes in his column: “It was an act of thuggery, and if the judicial panel do not put this at the higher end of offences, then they are failing in their job. No chance, I suppose, that Ireland will impose their own suspension. Now, that would send a message.” Gerry Thornley thinks that following the defeat to Wales, it might be a bad week to face Ireland: “there were many positive aspects to Ireland’s display. Paul O’Connell’s influence on the lineout and maul was more immediately effective than anyone could have dared hope, and perhaps on the breakdown as well...”