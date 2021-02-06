Minamino’s debut goal not enough as Newcastle edge Southampton

Round-up: Nine men Newcastle take three points as in-form Brighton held at Burnley

Newcastle United’s Joe Willock celebrates his goal against Southampton. Photograph: Getty Images

Joe Willock marked his debut with a goal as nine-man Newcastle scrapped their way to a 3-2 Premier League victory over Southampton.

The Arsenal loanee opened the scoring on an eventful afternoon at St James’ Park where his side led 2-0 and 3-1 courtesy of Jan Bednarek’s own goal and a third from Miguel Almiron either side of Takumi Minamino’s strike in his first appearance for the Saints.

However, a fine James Ward-Prowse free-kick dragged the visitors, who finished Tuesday’s 9-0 drubbing at Manchester United with only nine men on the pitch, back into it and they dominated following Jeff Hendrick’s dismissal for a second bookable offence and Fabian Schar’s premature departure through injury.

To their credit, battle-scarred Newcastle managed to hang on to claim just their second win in 14 attempts in all competitions against the odds on a filthy Tyneside afternoon.

Brighton and Hove Albion were held to a 1-1 draw at Burnley after Johann Gudmundsson cancelled out a first half header from Lewis Dunk. It was the first goal Brighton had conceded in five games.

The visitors, who won three of their last four games, including wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, were forced to share the spoils after failing to hold on to a lead yet again this season.

Burnley are 17th in the standings with 23 points, nine points above the relegation zone, while Brighton are two points above in 15th.

