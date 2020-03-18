John Obi Mikel’s contract terminated after coronavirus protest on Instagram

John Obi Mikel has had his Trabzonspor contract terminated by mutual consent after the former Chelsea midfielder took to Instagram to protest that matches in Turkey were still going ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Turkish Super Lig is one of the only top-level leagues in Europe not to have postponed matches, with games taking place behind closed doors.

On Saturday Mikel voiced his displeasure at the situation, writing on Instagram: “There is more to life than football. I do not feel comfortable and don’t want to play football in this situation.

“Everyone should be home with their families and loved ones in this critical time.

“Season should be cancelled as the world is facing such turbulent times.”

The 32-year-old former Nigeria international joined Trabzonspor on a two-year deal last summer but has forfeited any remaining payments in order to leave early.