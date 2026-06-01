Eleanor Donaldson ‘did nothing’ after being told of incident with husband, court hears

Jeffrey Donaldson arriving at Newry Crown Court on Monday, where he is accused of historical sexual abuse offences. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A woman who has accused Jeffrey Donaldson of sexually abusing her as a child has claimed his wife, Eleanor Donaldson, “did nothing about it” after being made aware he allegedly shone a light at her genitals, Newry Crown Court has heard.

On the third day of evidence at the former DUP leader’s sex offences trial, a defence barrister for Eleanor Donaldson asked the woman about an incident when she alleged she was woken in the middle of night by a “bright light” which was shone at her “private parts” by Jeffrey Donaldson.

Jurors heard that the woman, known as Complainant A, told Eleanor Donaldson about it.

She described him as a “weirdo” to Eleanor Donaldson.

“In that moment I was terrified, I didn’t know how else to describe it,” she told the court on Monday.

Under cross-examination by Eleanor Donaldson’s barrister, Complainant A – whose identity is protected by law – confirmed that the alleged abuse was discussed with her the following day.

“She (Eleanor Donaldson) was checking if I was telling the truth and once she identified I was telling the truth she did nothing about it,” the alleged victim told barrister Ian Turkington.

The complainant said she was aged 13 or 14 at the time.

The woman also claimed she told Eleanor Donaldson about a separate incident in which she claimed Jeffrey Donaldson kissed her and put his tongue in her mouth.

Eleanor Donaldson “laughed it off as if it was a joke”, Complainant A said.

“I told her he had just kissed me, put his tongue in my mouth and moved it around,” she told the jury of seven men and five women.

“It was responded with, ‘it was just a joke’.”

The defence barrister referred to a police interview in March 2024, when Complainant A reported the alleged abuse.

Turkington put it to the witness the police note stated that it was “all sort of laughed off”.

“It wasn’t laughed off by me . . . I can absolutely guarantee you I was not laughing at all,” she replied.

The defence barrister asked her: “Are you making this up as you go along?”

“Absolutely not. I find that ridiculous to even infer that,” Complainant A replied.

The woman is one of two alleged female victims who have accused Jeffrey Donaldson of sexually abusing them as children.

Jeffrey Donaldson (63), with an address in Dromore, Co Down, is accused of 18 offences – one count of rape, four counts of gross indecency with or towards a child and 13 counts of indecent assault on a female, on dates between 1985 and 2008. He denies the charges.

His wife, Eleanor Donaldson (60), of the same address, is charged with five counts of aiding and abetting in connection with the charges faced by her husband – charges she denies.

Eleanor Donaldson is not present in court as she has been ruled unfit to stand trial on the basis of medical evidence. She will instead face a trial of the facts – which replaces a criminal trial in such circumstances – to run concurrently with her husband’s trial, which began last week.

Earlier on Monday, Turkington referred to counselling sessions Complainant A received which included a note about her memory being “quite foggy”.

He asked her if her memory of the alleged abuse in relation to the kissing was “quite foggy”.

“No, I wouldn’t agree with that,” she replied.

She said there were other “kissing” incidents but the one that she had “the most detail on” was the “one that lasted the longest” when Jeffrey Donaldson put his tongue in her mouth.

It was the one she had told Eleanor Donaldson about, the jury was told.

“This is the one where I have very clear recollection of. Let me precise, there may have been [other kisses].

“I’m not putting numbers [on it]; it happened a number of times. Several occasions.

“But this one is the most significant.”

The trial continues.