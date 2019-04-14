Irish Times journalist wins award for Kellie Harrington feature

Johnny Watterson is the Investec 20x20 Media Awards winner for March

Updated: 26 minutes ago

Johnny Watterson: won with in-depth feature on the world champion boxer. Photograph: Frank Miller

Johnny Watterson of The Irish Times is the Investec 20x20 Media Awards winner for March. Johnny’s winning article published in print and online in the Irish Times on February 16th, 2019, headlined “I’m Kellie Harrington. I train. I box. And I’m proud of that”, is an in-depth feature on the whirlwind rise of the world champion boxer and 2018 Sport Ireland/ Irish Times Sportswoman of the Year.

The media awards recognise and reward excellence in Irish journalism focused on women in sport.

The winning article can be found on irishtimes.com.

