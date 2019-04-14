Women’s hockey: UCD’s late rally lands Irish Junior Cup crown

Church of Ireland and Dromore also land titles in weekend action

 

Railway Union’s quest for an Irish Junior Cup three-in-a-row was thwarted by UCD at Grange Road on Sunday, the students withstanding a late rally by the holders to win the final 2-1.

Kate Hennessy turned home Sarah Patton’s cross on 25 minutes to give UCD the lead, an advantage they doubled through a Sara Twomey deflection after the break. Eimear Dolan halved the deficit with 12 minutes to go, but despite ceaseless pressure in the closing stages, Railway could not force an equaliser.

On Saturday, Church of Ireland came from two goals down with just 24 minutes to go to beat Greenfields in the Irish Hockey Trophy final at Serpentine Avenue. Alacoque McGovern and Meabh Holden had given the Galway side a 2-0 lead at half-time, but second half goals from Hannah Honner (two), Kay Gaffney and Kirsty Coombes turned the final around for the Cork team.

Earlier in the day at the same venue, Chelsey Whan swept home a penalty for Down’s Dromore to give them a 1-0 victory over Clonmel in the Irish Hockey Challenge final.

Cup Finals -

IRISH HOCKEY TROPHY

Church of Ireland 4 (H Honner 2, K Gaffney, K Coombes), Greenfields 2 (A McGovern, M Holden)

IRISH HOCKEY CHALLENGE

Dromore 1 (C Whan), Clonmel 0

IRISH JUNIOR CUP

UCD 2 (K Hennessey, S Twomey), Railway Union 1 (E Dolan).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.