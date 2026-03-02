Hockey

Five-star Ireland get World Cup qualifying campaign off to flying start

Ireland put five goals past Malaysia in their opening game in Chile

Sarah McAuley, scorer of Ireland's third goal in their World Cup qualifying win over Malaysia. Photograph: Ashley Cahill/Inpho
Mary Hannigan
Mon Mar 02 2026 - 20:012 MIN READ

World Cup qualifier: Ireland 5 Malaysia 0

Ireland got their World Cup qualifying campaign off to a winning start in Chile on Monday as three goals in six third-quarter minutes sent them on their way to an emphatic victory over Malaysia.

It took them 20 minutes to turn their superiority into a lead against a nation eight places below them in the world rankings, but once they did they were rampant. A beautiful opening goal it was too, Katie Mullan deftly deflecting Hannah McLoughlin’s long ball into the circle past the Malaysian goalkeeper.

Three minutes later it was 2-0 when Caoimhe Perdue converted Ireland’s fifth penalty corner of the game, and Sarah McAuley extended the lead further early in the third quarter with a sublime piece of skill. After expertly controlling an aerial ball, she turned and made her way past two defenders before firing a thunderous reverse strike into the bottom right corner from the edge of the circle.

Michelle Carey made it 4-0 soon after when she was set up by her twin Niamh, before Róisín Upton got Ireland’s fifth when she swept home from a corner. Upton later hit the crossbar from a penalty stroke.

Next up for Ireland are Japan (6.45pm Irish time on Tuesday) who beat Canada 4-0 in the same pool on Monday. The top three teams in the eight-nation tournament qualify for the World Cup, which will be hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands in August.

IRELAND: E Murphy, S McAuley, R Upton, H McLoughlin, L Mulcahy, E Curran, C Beggs, M Carey, N Carey, S Torrans, K Mullan. Subs: H Micklem, S Hawkshaw, C Perdue, C Hamill, A Handcock, J McMaster, E Kealy.

