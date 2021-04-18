Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

Monday – Sunday, April 19th – 25th

 

MONDAY (April 19th)

SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-12.15pm, 1pm-6pm
BBC Four, 7pm-9pm
Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm
Sheffield World Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1.15pm-2.45pm
Stage 1 Tour of the Alps

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Milton Keynes Premier League

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
8pm PL: Leeds Utd v Liverpool

RUGBY RTE 2, 8.15pm-9pm
Analysis Against the Head

TUESDAY (April 20th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3am
LA Jazz @ Lakers

SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-12.15pm, 1pm-6pm
BBC Four, 7pm-9pm
Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm
Sheffield World Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1.15pm-2.45pm
Stage 2 Tour of the Alps

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
Women’s Super League
6pm West Ham v Aston Villa

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm
Bundesliga
5.30pm Cologne v RB Leipzig
7.30pm Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.30pm
Championship
6pm Norwich City v Watford

SOCCER Sky Sports Arena from 5.55pm
Championship
6pm Brentford v Cardiff City

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Milton Keynes Premier League

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
7pm Preston North End v Derby County
7pm Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn Rovers
7pm Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm
8pm PL: Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
Bundesliga
7.30pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Augsburg

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.40pm
7.45pm Serie A: Hellas Verona v Fiorentina

WEDNESDAY (April 21st)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 0.30am
New Orleans Nets @ Pelicans

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 10am-11.30am, 1.30pm-4pm
Fleche Wallonne Women’s & men’s races

SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-11.15am, 1pm-6pm
BBC Four, 7pm-9pm
Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm
Sheffield World Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 2, noon-1.30pm
Stage 3 Tour of the Alps

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 5.25pm
5.30pm Serie A: AC Milan v Sassuolo
7.45pm Juventus v Parma

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 7.40pm
7.45pm Serie A: Crotone v Sampdoria

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
Women’s Super League
6pm Manchester City v Chelsea

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm
Bundesliga
5.30pm Hertha Berlin v Freiburg
7.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Union Berlin

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5.30pm
6pm PL: Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
8.15pm Aston Villa v Manchester City

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 5.30pm
6pm LL: Levante v Sevilla
9pm Cadiz v Real Madrid

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.30pm
Championship
6pm Rotherham Utd v Middlesbrough

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
6pm Millwall v Bournemouth
7pm Stoke City v Coventry City
7pm Wycombe Wanderers v Bristol City
7.45pm Birmingham City v Nottingham Forest
7.45pm Huddersfield Town v Barnsley
7.45pm Luton Town v Reading

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Milton Keynes Premier League

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
Bundesliga
7.30pm Stuttgart v Wolfsburg

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.45pm-11.35pm
Highlights Match of the Day

THURSDAY (April 22nd)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3am
Portland Nuggets @ Trail Blazers

SNOOKER BBC 2, 1pm-6pm
BBC Four, 7pm-9pm
Eurosport 1, 1pm-10pm
Sheffield World Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1.15pm-2.45pm
Stage 4 Tour of the Alps

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11.30pm
TPC Louisiana Classic of New Orleans

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-7pm
Meloneras Golf Gran Canaria Open

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 5.25pm
5.30pm Serie A: Roma v Atalanta
7.45pm Napoli v Lazio

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 5.30pm
6pm LL: Atletico Madrid v Huesca
9pm Barcelona v Getafe

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
7.45pm SL: Huddersfield Giants v St Helens

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Milton Keynes Premier League

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
8pm PL: Leicester City v West Brom

FRIDAY (April 23rd)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from midnight
Milwaukee 76ers @ Bucks

SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-noon, 1pm-6pm
BBC Four, 7pm-9pm
Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm
Sheffield World Championship

GYMNASTICS RTE 2, 12.15pm-2.50pm
Basel European Championships

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1.15pm-2.45pm
Stage 5 Tour of the Alps

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Sandown Park Including the Gordon Richards Stakes

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-7pm
Las Palmas Gran Canaria Open

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 5.30pm
Premier Sports 1 from 5.30pm
Rainbow Cup
6pm Stormers v Sharks

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
English Premiership
7.45pm Bristol v Exeter Chiefs

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11.30pm
Avondale Classic of New Orleans

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
Bundesliga
7.30pm Augsburg v Cologne

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
7.45pm SL: Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm
8pm PL: Arsenal v Everton

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm
Airtricity League Premier Division
7.45pm Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
8pm Ligue 1: Reims v Marseille

RUGBY Premier Sports 2 from 7.45pm
eir Sport 1 from 8pm
TG4 from 10.25pm (deferred)
Rainbow Cup
8.15pm Ulster v Connacht

RUGBY Premier Sports 1 from 8.05pm
Rainbow Cup
8.15pm Edinburgh v Zebre

SATURDAY (April 24th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 0.30am
Brooklyn Celtics @ Nets

SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-noon, 4.15pm-5.30pm, 7pm-8pm
BBC 1, 1.15pm-4.15pm
BBC Four, 7pm-9pm
Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm
Sheffield World Championship

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
12.30pm PL: Liverpool v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Preview Football Focus

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
Championship
12.30pm Bournemouth v Brentford

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from noon
English Premiership
12.30pm London Irish v Harlequins
3pm Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon
1pm LL: Elche v Levante
3.15pm Real Valladolid v Cádiz
5.30pm Valencia v Alavés
8pm Real Madrid v Real Betis

RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 12.55pm
Premier Sports 2 from 12.50pm
Rainbow Cup
1pm Benetton Rugby v Glasgow Warriors

RUGBY BBC 2 from 1.30pm
Women’s Six Nations
2pm Final: England v France

HORSE RACING UTV, 1.25pm-4pm
Sandown Park Including the Celebration Chase

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-6pm
Meloneras Golf Gran Canaria Open

GYMNASTICS RTE 2, noon-3.30pm
BBC 2, noon-1.30pm
Basel European Championships

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 2.15pm
Bundesliga
2.30pm Mainz v Bayern Munich

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 2.55pm
Premier Sports 1 from 2.45pm
Rainbow Cup
3pm Bulls v Lions

SOCCER ESPN from 4pm
4pm Ligue 1: Metz v PSG

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 4.30pm
TBA Scottish Cup Quarter-final

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 4.55pm
5pm SL: Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm
5.30pm PL: West Ham Utd v Chelsea
8pm Sheffield Utd v Brighton and Hove Albion

RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 5.10pm
Premier Sports 1 from 5.05pm
Rainbow Cup
5.15pm Ospreys v Cardiff Blues

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
5.30pm Bayer Leverkusen v Eintracht Frankfurt

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
TPC Louisiana Classic of New Orleans

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 7pm
Premier Sports 1 from 7.30pm
TG4 from 9.45pm (deferred)
Rainbow Cup
7.35pm Leinster v Munster

BOXING BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
London Denzel Bentley v Felix Cash

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 8.30pm
Milwaukee 76ers @ Bucks

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.55pm
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (April 25th)

UFC BT Sport 1 from 3am
Jacksonville Kamaru Usman v Jorge Masvidal

SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-11.30am, 2pm-6pm, 7pm-8pm
BBC Red Button, 7pm-10.30pm
Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-10pm
Sheffield World Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 10.30am-11.45am, 12.25pm-4.15pm
Liege-Bastogne-Liege Women’s & men’s races

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
Championship
Noon Reading v Swansea City

SOCCER BBC 1 from 11.45am
Noon PL: Wolverhampton v Burnley

SOCCER ESPN from noon
Noon Ligue 1: Nice v Montpellier
2pm Lorient v Bordeaux
4.05pm Angers v Monaco

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon
1pm LL: Huesca v Getafe
3.15pm Villarreal v Barcelona
5.30pm Sevilla v Granada
8pm Athletic Bilbao v Atlético Madrid

GYMNASTICS RTE 2, 12.15pm-3.05pm
BBC 2, 9am-10am, 6pm-7pm
Basel European Championships

RUGBY Premier Sports 1 from 12.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 12.55pm
Rainbow Cup
1pm Dragons v Scarlets

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5.30pm
Las Palmas Gran Canaria Open

SHOWJUMPING Sky Sports Arena, 1pm-3.30pm
Grand Slam Dutch Masters

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm
2pm PL: Leeds Utd v Manchester Utd

HORSE RACING TG4, 1.45pm-5.25pm
Navan Vintage Crop Stakes

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2pm
English Premiership
3pm Wasps v Bath

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 2.30pm
Bundesliga
2.30pm RB Leipzig v Stuttgart

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 3.30pm
Women’s Champions League Semi-final
4pm Bayern Munich v Chelsea

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 4pm
League Cup Final
4.30pm Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 6pm
TBA Scottish Cup Quarter-final

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm
Avondale Classic of New Orleans

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
8pm Ligue 1: Lyon v Lille

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 8.30pm
Brooklyn Suns @ Nets

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

