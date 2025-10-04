Frankie Dettori teams up with Diego Velazquez for $1.25m Keeneland Mile

Ireland’s Group One campaign is over but there’s transatlantic top-flight Irish interest this weekend with the combination of Frankie Dettori and Diego Velazqauez a headline act at Keeneland on Saturday night.

Aidan O’Brien has booked the Italian veteran for his Prix Jacques Le Marois winner in the Grade One $1.25 million Coolmore Mile, a race the Irish trainer won twice before in 2002 and 2006.

Diego Velazquez is a 7/2 morning line favourite for the 12-runner race due off at 10.48pm Irish time. Another French Group One winner in the line-up is Woodshauna while Andrew Balding’s Jonquil will break from an unfavourable outside draw in 12.

O’Brien is represented in all bar one of Longchamp’s eight Group contests over Arc weekend. The exception is Sunday’s Qatar Prix de l’Abbaye where Jack Davison’s She’s Quality and champion apprentice James Ryan fly the Irish flag.

Paddy Twomey sends One Look for Sunday’s €500,000 Prix de l’Opera, the race after the Arc, in which Jessica Harrington’s Barnavara and Wemighttakedlongway join the Ballydoyle hope January.

Donnacha O’Brien has his own Group One ambitions on Saturday and jockey Gavin Ryan teams up with Atsila in Newmarket’s Group One Sun Chariot Stakes. The proven top-flight winners Cinderella’s Dream and Fallen Angel head the home defence.

Last month’s Irish Champions Festival saw the end of top-class domestic flat action but there’s certainly no decrease in the amount of racing taking place here. This weekend sees a run of daily double-fixtures until Monday and they will continue next week from Thursday.

The changing seasons are underlined on Saturday, where the Curragh takes place at the same time as Gowran, which hosts the Galway Plate winner Western Fold in the Grade Two PWC Champion Chase.

On Sunday, Tipperary stages its traditional mixed programme, where Paddy Twomey’s Deepone lines up for the Listed Concorde Stakes, part of a card that also includes a trio of black-type jumps races.

They include a novice chase that features the smart Gold Dancer and Pied Piper although they both could have a task in conceding 7lbs to Henry de Bromhead’s Killarney winner, Downmexicoway.