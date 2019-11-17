Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week
Monday – Sunday, November 18th – 24th
MONDAY (Nov 18th)
NFL Sky Sports Action from 1.10am
1.20am Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 3pm-9pm
Davis Cup Croatia v Russia
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
Sky Sports Mix from 7pm
European Qualifiers
7.45pm Republic of Ireland v Denmark
SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 7pm
Sky Sports Premier League from 7.40pm
European Qualifiers
7.45pm Gibraltar v Switzerland
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
European Qualifiers
7.45pm Spain v Romania
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
European Qualifiers
7.45pm Greece v Finland
7.45pm Italy v Armenia
7.45pm Liechtenstein v Bosnia and Herzegovina
7.45pm Malta v Norway
7.45pm Sweden v Faroe Islands
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Club championships
TUESDAY (Nov 19th)
NFL Sky Sports Action from 1am
1.15am Kansas City Chiefs @ LA Chargers
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 10am-4pm
Davis Cup Argentina v Chile
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 5pm-11pm
Davis Cup Spain v Russia
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 4.55pm
5pm Friendly: Montenegro v Belarus
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
European Qualifiers
7.45pm Wales v Hungary
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
8pm U-21: Republic of Ireland v Sweden
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
7.45pm FA Cup: Bromley v Bristol Rovers
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.40pm
European Qualifiers
7.45pm Belgium v Cyprus
SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm
Sky Sports Premier League from 7.40pm
European Qualifiers
7.45pm Germany v Northern Ireland
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
European Qualifiers
7.45pm Scotland v Kazakhstan
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
European Qualifiers
7.45pm Latvia v Austria
7.45pm Netherlands v Estonia
7.45pm North Macedonia v Israel
7.45pm Poland v Slovenia
7.45pm San Marino v Russia
7.45pm Slovakia v Azerbaijan
SOCCER BBC 1, 11.15pm-11.55pm
Highlights Germany v Northern Ireland
NFL BBC 2, 11.15pm-0.05am
Highlights NFL This Week
WEDNESDAY (Nov 20th)
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 10am-4pm
Davis Cup Britain v Netherlands
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 5pm-11pm
Davis Cup Croatia v Spain
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
7.45pm FA Cup: Darlington v Walsall
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9pm
1st Test, D1 New Zealand v England
THURSDAY (Nov 21st)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 0.30am
Dallas Warriors @ Mavericks
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7am-1pm
Dubai DP World Tour Championship
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 10am-4pm
Davis Cup Britain v Kazakhstan
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 5pm-11pm
Davis Cup First Quarter-final
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-6pm
Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 6pm
Georgia The RSM Classic
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm
Florida LPGA: CME Championship
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30pm
1st Test, D2 New Zealand v England
FRIDAY (Nov 22nd)
NFL Sky Sports Action from 0.30am
1.20am Indianapolis @ Houston
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1am
Milwaukee Trail Blazers @ Bucks
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7am-1pm
Jumeirah DP World Tour Championship
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 10am-4pm
Davis Cup Second Quarter-final
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 5pm-11pm
Davis Cup Third Quarter-final
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-6pm
Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 6pm
Sea Island The RSM Classic
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm
Naples LPGA: CME Championship
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Champions Cup
7.45pm Ulster v ASM Clermont Auvergne
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
7.45pm Fulham v Queens Park Rangers
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
Bundesliga
7.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Paderborn
SOCCER BBC 2 from 7.30pm
7.45pm IP: Glenavon v Linfield
BOXING TG4, 7.30pm-11pm
National Stadium, Dublin IABA National Senior Elite Finals
BOXING Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm
London Fight Night: The Golden Contract
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
7.45pm Ligue 1: PSG v Lille
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30pm
1st Test, D3 New Zealand v England
SATURDAY (Nov 23rd)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3.30am
LA Rockets @ Clippers
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7am-1pm
Dubai DP World Tour Championship
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 10am-4pm
Davis Cup First Semi-final
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.55am
Noon La Liga: Leganés v Barcelona
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
12.30pm PL: West Ham Utd v Tottenham
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
Championship
12.30pm Charlton Athletic v Cardiff City
RUGBY Channel 4 from 12.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
Virgin Media Two from 12.35pm
Champions Cup
1pm Saracens v Ospreys
RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 12.45pm
Champions Cup
1pm Benetton v Northampton Saints
3.15pm Lyon v Leinster
5.30pm Munster v Racing 92
GAA TG4 from 2.45pm
Women’s All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Final
3pm St Pauls (Antrim) v Naomh Ciarán (Offaly)
Women’s All-Ireland Senior Club Football Final
5pm Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) v Mourneabbey (Cork)
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 (Ireland only)
3pm PL: Arsenal v Southampton
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 3pm
Champions Cup
3.15pm Exeter Chiefs v Glasgow Warriors
5.30pm Harlequins v Bath
SWIMMING Eurosport 2, 5pm-7pm
London International Swimming League
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 5pm-11pm
Davis Cup Second Semi-final
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm
5.30pm PL: Manchester City v Chelsea
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 5.10pm
5pm Serie A: AC Milan v Napoli
7.45pm Torino v Inter Milan
SOCCER ESPN from 5.30pm
Bundesliga
5.30pm RB Leipzig v Cologne
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 5.30pm
5.30pm La Liga: Granada v Atletico Madrid
8pm Real Madrid v Real Sociedad
GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 6pm
Georgia The RSM Classic
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm
Tiburon GC LPGA: CME Championship
BOXING Sky Sports Action from 7pm
Liverpool Callum Smith v John Ryder
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
Challenge Cup
8pm Cardiff Blues v Leicester Tigers
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30pm
1st Test, D4 New Zealand v England
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 10pm
Minnesota Suns @ Timberwolves
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.50pm
Highlights Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Nov 24th)
BOXING Sky Sports Action from 2am
Las Vegas Deontay Wilder v Luis Ortiz
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30am-12.30pm
Dubai DP World Tour Championship
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 11am
11am La Liga: Espanyol v Getafe
1pm Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao
3pm Eibar v Alaves
5.30pm Villarreal v Celta Vigo
8pm Real Valladolid v Sevilla
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.20am
11.30am Serie A: Bologna v Parma
2pm Roma v Brescia
5pm Sampdoria v Udinese
7.45pm Lecce v Cagliari
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
Championship
Noon Middlesbrough v Hull City
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.45am
12.15pm Hamilton v Rangers
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
Champions Cup
1pm Sale v La Rochelle
3.15pm Montpellier v Gloucester
GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
Munster Club Senior Hurling Final
2pm Ballygunner v Borrisoleigh
Connacht Club Senior Football Final
(deferred) Corofin v Pearse Brothers
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 2.30pm
3pm SP: St Johnstone v Aberdeen
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 2.30pm
Bundesliga
2.30pm Augsburg v Hertha Berlin
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 3pm-9pm
Davis Cup Final from Madrid
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm
4.30pm PL: Sheffield Utd v Manchester Utd
SOCCER ESPN from 4pm
4pm Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne v Montpellier
SWIMMING Eurosport 2, 5pm-7pm
London International Swimming League
GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button, 6pm
Sea Island The RSM Classic
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm
Florida LPGA: CME Championship
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 8.30pm
Houston Mavericks @ Rockets
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30pm
1st Test, D5 New Zealand v England