Gaelic Games

Na Fianna earn Dublin three-in-row with narrow victory over Lucan Sarsfields

Reigning champions hold their nerve to fight back to one-point win

Jack Meagher celebrates after Na Fianna's win over Lucan Sarsfields in the Dublin senior hurling final. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho
Jack Meagher celebrates after Na Fianna's win over Lucan Sarsfields in the Dublin senior hurling final. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho
Paul Keane
Sat Oct 25 2025 - 21:592 MIN READ
Dublin SHC final: Na Fianna 1-20 Lucan Sarsfields 0-22

Great teams thrive in chaos and these Na Fianna players give the impression that they enjoy a little madness.

Not for the first time in this season’s Dublin senior hurling championship, the reigning county, Leinster and All-Ireland champions looked in real trouble.

But they always seem to find a way, coming from two points down with almost 60 minutes on the clock to mine out another precious Dublin SHC final win.

That’s three-in-a-row now for the Mobhi Road men and they have Sean Currie in particular to thank this time.

READ MORE

Ballina Stephenites stage late comeback to claim third successive Mayo title

The GAA and cocaine: ‘I saw the wildness that got into them after using this drug’

Noel McGrath among recipients of Gaelic Writers’ Personality of the Year awards

GAA previews: All-Ireland champions Na Fianna chase Dublin hurling three-in-a-row

Brian Ryan’s fifth point of the evening may have ignited their late comeback, and free-taker Colin Currie played a key role too, levelling it up in the 62nd minute with his ninth score, but it was Sean Currie’s 64th-minute intervention that will be remembered when they recall just how the Glasnevin side claimed only a third ever title.

The decision to award Na Fianna a 39th-minute penalty for a foul on Donal Burke, which Burke then converted, will be remembered too.

Paul Crummey scores a point for Lucan despite Na Fianna's Brian Ryan. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho
Paul Crummey scores a point for Lucan despite Na Fianna's Brian Ryan. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Referee Rory Hanley was sure that Lucan defender Ronan Smith fouled Burke, but on closer inspection it may have been a perfectly executed flick on the sliotar.

Either way, the goal flew in and while there was still time for Lucan to win it they will probably look back in anger on the decision.

Charlie Keher and Ben Coffey were terrific for Charlie Carter’s west Dublin side, scoring 14 points between them.

Chris Crummey came alive as the game developed too, and they really will feel that they let slip a maiden title in what was their first appearance in the decider since 2013.

Na Fianna led by just 0-11 to 0-10 at half-time despite playing with the wind and the sides were level eight times throughout the second-half.

Lucan then surged clear, with goalkeeper Seanie McClelland even adding to their tally, but Na Fianna’s experience and quality ultimately told.

They’ll return to action on November 9th to play the Wexford winners in a Leinster club quarter-final.

NA FIANNA: J Tracey; S Burke, C McHugh, D Clerkin; P O’Dea (0-1), L Rushe, P Feeney; B Ryan (0-5), J Meagher; M Murphy, D Burke (1-0pen), S Currie (0-2); C Currie (0-9, 7f), AJ Murphy (0-2), T Brennan.

Subs: J Kavanagh for Clerkin (45 mins), C McCarthy (0-1) for Brennan (52), L Stacey for Meagher (57), T Gleeson for Murphy (62).

LUCAN SSARSFIELDS: S McClelland (0-1f); M Pappalardo, C Crummey (0-1), J Bellew; M McCaffrey, P Rigney, R Smith; C Walsh (0-1), L Garrigan; C Keher (0-4), D Flannery (0-1), B Coffey (0-10, 8f); D Mulqueen, P Crummey (0-2), C Kennedy (0-1).

Subs: C Dowling for Mulqueen (43 mins), K Costelloe (0-1) for Garrigan (50), M Coogan for Flannery (53).

Inside Gaelic Games

Inside Gaelic Games

Get an in-depth look at the weekend's action and the best analysis of upcoming fixtures in our weekly newsletter