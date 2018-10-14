Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday – Sunday, October 15th – 21st
 

MONDAY (Oct 15th)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 1am
(1.20)Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots

TENNIS BT Sport 2, noon-9pm
WTA Luxembourg Open

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 12.30pm-10pm
WTA Kremlin Cup (Moscow)

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-midnight
Crawley English Open

SWIMMING Eurosport 2, 5.30pm-10pm
Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games

SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
Virgin Media Three from 7.30pm
Nations League
(7.45) Spain v England

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
Nations League
(7.45) Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Nations League
(7.45) Belarus v Moldova
(7.45) Croatia v Jordan
(7.45) Estonia v Hungary
(7.45) Finland v Greece
(7.45) Iceland v Switzerland
(7.45) Luxembourg v San Marino

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Championship 2018

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.40pm-11.10pm
Highlights Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland

SOCCER UTV, 10.45pm-11.45pm
Highlights Spain v England

TUESDAY (Oct 16th)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 1am
(1.15) San Francisco 49ers @ Green Bay Packers

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 9am-4.30pm, 6pm-8pm
WTA Kremlin Cup (Moscow)

TENNIS BT Sport 2, noon-9pm
WTA Luxembourg Open

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-midnight
Crawley English Open

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 2.55pm
Nations League
(3.00) Kazakhstan v Andorra
(5.00) Armenia v Macedonia
(7.45) Republic of Ireland v Wales

SWIMMING Eurosport 2, 7.30pm-10.15pm
Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.40pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7.30pm
Nations League
(7.45) France v Germany

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Friendly
(7.45) Belgium v Netherlands
(7.45) Denmark v Austria
(7.45) Sweden v Slovakia

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Nations League
(7.45) Gibraltar v Liechtenstein
(7.45) Latvia v Georgia
(7.45) Norway v Bulgaria
(7.45) Slovenia v Cyprus
(7.45) Ukraine v Czech Republic

SOCCER Virgin Media One, 10pm-11pm
Highlights Republic of Ireland v Wales

WEDNESDAY (Oct 17th)

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 9am-6.30pm
WTA Kremlin Cup (Moscow)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30am
3rd ODI Sri Lanka v England

TENNIS BT Sport 2, noon-9pm
WTA Luxembourg Open

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-12.15am
Crawley English Open

THURSDAY (Oct 18th)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3am-7am
South Korea The CJ Cup

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-11am
Sky Sports Golf Red Button (from 11am)
Gurgaon Hero Women’s Indian Open

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 10am-6.30pm
WTA Kremlin Cup Quarter-finals

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm
Valderama Andalucia Masters

TENNIS BT Sport 2, noon-4pm, 5pm-9pm
WTA Luxembourg Open Quarter-finals

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 5.30pm-midnight
Crawley English Open

FRIDAY (Oct 19th)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 0.30am
(1.20) Denver Broncos @ Arizona Cardinals

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3am-7am
Jeju Island The CJ Cup

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-11am
Sky Sports Golf Red Button (from 11am)
DLF GC Women’s Indian Open

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm
Valderama Andalucia Masters

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 11.45am-midnight
Crawley English Open Quarter-finals

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 1pm-5pm
WTA Kremlin Cup Semi-finals

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 3.45pm
eir Sport 1 from 3.55pm
Practice United States Grand Prix

TENNIS ESPN, 4pm-8pm
WTA Luxembourg Open Semi-finals

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Champions Cup
(7.45) Leicester v Scarlets

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(7.45) Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
Bundesliga
(7.30) Eintracht Frankfurt v Fortuna Dusseldorf

GAA TG4 from 7.20pm
(7.30) Underdogs v Dublin

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
Ligue 1
(7.45) Lyon v Nîmes

SATURDAY (Oct 20th)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3am-7am
Nine Bridges The CJ Cup

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 4.45am
4th ODI Sri Lanka v England

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7am
(7.25) Australia v Tonga

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-11am
DLF GC Women’s Indian Open

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 11am-1.30pm
WTA Kremlin Cup Final

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Chelsea v Manchester Utd

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
(12.00) Blackburn Rovers v Leeds Utd

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 12.30pm
(12.35) CSL: Guangzhou Evergrande v Beijing Renhe

RUGBY Virgin Media One from 12.30pm
Channel 4 from 12.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
Champions Cup
(1.00) Munster v Gloucester

RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 12.45pm
Champions Cup
(1.00) Castres v Exeter

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 5.30pm-11.30pm
Crawley English Open Semi-finals

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5.30pm
Andalucia Valderama Masters

HORSE RACING Virgin Media Two, 1pm-5pm
UTV, 1pm-5pm
Ascot British Champions Day

SPORTS BBC 1, 1.15pm-2.15pm
Highlights Youth Olympic Games

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1.25pm
Currie Cup Semi-finals
(1.30) Sharks v Lions
(4.00) Western Province v Blue Bulls

TENNIS ESPN, 2pm-4.30pm
WTA Luxembourg Open Final

SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: West Ham Utd v Tottenham

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 3pm
Champions Cup
(3.15) Wasps v Bath
(5.30) Saracens v Lyon

RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 3pm
Champions Cup
(3.15) Edinburgh v Toulon
(5.30) Racing 92 v Ulsterv

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Huddersfield Town v Liverpool

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
Championship
(5.30) Derby County v Sheffield Utd

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 6.45pm
eir Sport 1 from 6.55pm
Channel 4 from 6.55pm
Practice & Qualifying United States Grand Prix

BOXING BT Sport 1 from 8.45pm
Essex Johnny Garton v Gary Corcoran
Anthony Yarde v Walter Gabriel Sequeira

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-midnight
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Oct 21st)

BOXING Sky Sports Action from 1am
Boston Billy Joe Saunders v Demetrius Andrade

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3am-7am
Jeju Island The CJ Cup

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-11am
DLF GC Women’s Indian Open

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm
Andalucia Valderama Masters

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
Champions Cup
(1.00) Newcastle v Montpellier
(3.15) Toulouse v Leinster

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6pm-10pm
Crawley English Open Final

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 1pm
(1.30) SP: Hamilton Academical v Rangers

SOCCER ESPN from 2pm
(2.00) Ligue 1: Montpellier v Bordeaux

NFL Sky Sports Action from 2pm
Sky Sports Action from 2pm
(2.30) Tennessee Titans @ LA Chargers (Wembley)

GAA TG4 from 2.30pm
TBA Club championships

RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 3pm
Champions Cup
(3.15) Cardiff v Glasgow

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 3.30pm
(4.00) PL: Everton v Crystal Palace

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
Bundesliga
(5.00) Borussia Monchengladbach v Mainz

NFL Sky Sports Action from 5.30pm
TBA Week seven games

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 6.10pm
Sky 1 from 6.30pm
Channel 4 from 6.40pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.05pm
Austin United States Grand Prix

TABLE TENNIS Eurosport 2, 6.15pm-7.15pm
Paris Men’s World Cup final

RUGBY Virgin Media One, 10pm-11pm
Highlights Champions Cup

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.15pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.