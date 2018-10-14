Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday – Sunday, October 15th – 21st
MONDAY (Oct 15th)
NFL Sky Sports Action from 1am
(1.20)Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots
TENNIS BT Sport 2, noon-9pm
WTA Luxembourg Open
TENNIS BT Sport 1, 12.30pm-10pm
WTA Kremlin Cup (Moscow)
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-midnight
Crawley English Open
SWIMMING Eurosport 2, 5.30pm-10pm
Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games
SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
Virgin Media Three from 7.30pm
Nations League
(7.45) Spain v England
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
Nations League
(7.45) Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Nations League
(7.45) Belarus v Moldova
(7.45) Croatia v Jordan
(7.45) Estonia v Hungary
(7.45) Finland v Greece
(7.45) Iceland v Switzerland
(7.45) Luxembourg v San Marino
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Championship 2018
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.40pm-11.10pm
Highlights Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland
SOCCER UTV, 10.45pm-11.45pm
Highlights Spain v England
TUESDAY (Oct 16th)
NFL Sky Sports Action from 1am
(1.15) San Francisco 49ers @ Green Bay Packers
TENNIS BT Sport 1, 9am-4.30pm, 6pm-8pm
WTA Kremlin Cup (Moscow)
TENNIS BT Sport 2, noon-9pm
WTA Luxembourg Open
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-midnight
Crawley English Open
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 2.55pm
Nations League
(3.00) Kazakhstan v Andorra
(5.00) Armenia v Macedonia
(7.45) Republic of Ireland v Wales
SWIMMING Eurosport 2, 7.30pm-10.15pm
Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.40pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7.30pm
Nations League
(7.45) France v Germany
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Friendly
(7.45) Belgium v Netherlands
(7.45) Denmark v Austria
(7.45) Sweden v Slovakia
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Nations League
(7.45) Gibraltar v Liechtenstein
(7.45) Latvia v Georgia
(7.45) Norway v Bulgaria
(7.45) Slovenia v Cyprus
(7.45) Ukraine v Czech Republic
SOCCER Virgin Media One, 10pm-11pm
Highlights Republic of Ireland v Wales
WEDNESDAY (Oct 17th)
TENNIS BT Sport 1, 9am-6.30pm
WTA Kremlin Cup (Moscow)
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30am
3rd ODI Sri Lanka v England
TENNIS BT Sport 2, noon-9pm
WTA Luxembourg Open
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-12.15am
Crawley English Open
THURSDAY (Oct 18th)
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3am-7am
South Korea The CJ Cup
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-11am
Sky Sports Golf Red Button (from 11am)
Gurgaon Hero Women’s Indian Open
TENNIS BT Sport 1, 10am-6.30pm
WTA Kremlin Cup Quarter-finals
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm
Valderama Andalucia Masters
TENNIS BT Sport 2, noon-4pm, 5pm-9pm
WTA Luxembourg Open Quarter-finals
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 5.30pm-midnight
Crawley English Open
FRIDAY (Oct 19th)
NFL Sky Sports Action from 0.30am
(1.20) Denver Broncos @ Arizona Cardinals
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3am-7am
Jeju Island The CJ Cup
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-11am
Sky Sports Golf Red Button (from 11am)
DLF GC Women’s Indian Open
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm
Valderama Andalucia Masters
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 11.45am-midnight
Crawley English Open Quarter-finals
TENNIS BT Sport 1, 1pm-5pm
WTA Kremlin Cup Semi-finals
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 3.45pm
eir Sport 1 from 3.55pm
Practice United States Grand Prix
TENNIS ESPN, 4pm-8pm
WTA Luxembourg Open Semi-finals
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Champions Cup
(7.45) Leicester v Scarlets
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(7.45) Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
Bundesliga
(7.30) Eintracht Frankfurt v Fortuna Dusseldorf
GAA TG4 from 7.20pm
(7.30) Underdogs v Dublin
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
Ligue 1
(7.45) Lyon v Nîmes
SATURDAY (Oct 20th)
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3am-7am
Nine Bridges The CJ Cup
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 4.45am
4th ODI Sri Lanka v England
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7am
(7.25) Australia v Tonga
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-11am
DLF GC Women’s Indian Open
TENNIS BT Sport 1, 11am-1.30pm
WTA Kremlin Cup Final
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Chelsea v Manchester Utd
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
(12.00) Blackburn Rovers v Leeds Utd
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 12.30pm
(12.35) CSL: Guangzhou Evergrande v Beijing Renhe
RUGBY Virgin Media One from 12.30pm
Channel 4 from 12.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
Champions Cup
(1.00) Munster v Gloucester
RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 12.45pm
Champions Cup
(1.00) Castres v Exeter
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 5.30pm-11.30pm
Crawley English Open Semi-finals
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5.30pm
Andalucia Valderama Masters
HORSE RACING Virgin Media Two, 1pm-5pm
UTV, 1pm-5pm
Ascot British Champions Day
SPORTS BBC 1, 1.15pm-2.15pm
Highlights Youth Olympic Games
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1.25pm
Currie Cup Semi-finals
(1.30) Sharks v Lions
(4.00) Western Province v Blue Bulls
TENNIS ESPN, 2pm-4.30pm
WTA Luxembourg Open Final
SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: West Ham Utd v Tottenham
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 3pm
Champions Cup
(3.15) Wasps v Bath
(5.30) Saracens v Lyon
RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 3pm
Champions Cup
(3.15) Edinburgh v Toulon
(5.30) Racing 92 v Ulsterv
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Huddersfield Town v Liverpool
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
Championship
(5.30) Derby County v Sheffield Utd
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 6.45pm
eir Sport 1 from 6.55pm
Channel 4 from 6.55pm
Practice & Qualifying United States Grand Prix
BOXING BT Sport 1 from 8.45pm
Essex Johnny Garton v Gary Corcoran
Anthony Yarde v Walter Gabriel Sequeira
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-midnight
Highlights Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Oct 21st)
BOXING Sky Sports Action from 1am
Boston Billy Joe Saunders v Demetrius Andrade
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3am-7am
Jeju Island The CJ Cup
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-11am
DLF GC Women’s Indian Open
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm
Andalucia Valderama Masters
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
Champions Cup
(1.00) Newcastle v Montpellier
(3.15) Toulouse v Leinster
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6pm-10pm
Crawley English Open Final
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 1pm
(1.30) SP: Hamilton Academical v Rangers
SOCCER ESPN from 2pm
(2.00) Ligue 1: Montpellier v Bordeaux
NFL Sky Sports Action from 2pm
Sky Sports Action from 2pm
(2.30) Tennessee Titans @ LA Chargers (Wembley)
GAA TG4 from 2.30pm
TBA Club championships
RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 3pm
Champions Cup
(3.15) Cardiff v Glasgow
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 3.30pm
(4.00) PL: Everton v Crystal Palace
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
Bundesliga
(5.00) Borussia Monchengladbach v Mainz
NFL Sky Sports Action from 5.30pm
TBA Week seven games
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 6.10pm
Sky 1 from 6.30pm
Channel 4 from 6.40pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.05pm
Austin United States Grand Prix
TABLE TENNIS Eurosport 2, 6.15pm-7.15pm
Paris Men’s World Cup final
RUGBY Virgin Media One, 10pm-11pm
Highlights Champions Cup
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.15pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2