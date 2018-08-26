Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday – Sunday, August 27th – September 2nd
 

MONDAY (Aug 27th)

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2pm-4.45pm
La Vuelta Stage 3: To Alhaurín de la Torre

TENNIS Eurosport, 5pm-5am
New York US Open (day 1)

SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Manchester Utd v Tottenham

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Hurling championship

TUESDAY (Aug 28th)

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2pm-4.45pm
La Vuelta Stage 4: To Alfacar, Sierra de la Alfaguara

TENNIS Eurosport, 5pm-5am
New York US Open (day 2)

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
Champions League Qualifying
(8.00) Dynamo Kiev (1) v Ajax (3)

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
EFL Cup
(7.45) AFC Wimbledon v West Ham Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
Champions League Qualifying
(8.00) Dinamo Zagreb (1) v Young Boys (1)

SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm
Champions League Qualifying
(8.00) AEK Athens (2) v Vidi (1)

WEDNESDAY (Aug 29th)

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-4.15pm
La Vuelta Stage 5: To Roquetas de Mar

TENNIS Eurosport, 5pm-5am
New York US Open (day 3)

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
EFL Cup
(7.45) Nottingham Forest v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
Champions League Qualifying
(8.00) PAOK Salonika (1) v Benfica (1)

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
Champions League Qualifying
(8.00) PSV Eindhoven (3) v BATE Borisov (2)

SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm
Champions League Qualifying
(8.00) RB Salzburg (0) v Red Star Belgrade (0)

THURSDAY (Aug 30th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
4th Test, D1 England v India

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-12.30pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm
Himmerland Made in Denmark

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2pm-4.45pm
La Vuelta Stage 6: To San Javier, Mar Menor

SOCCER BT Sport 2, 4.30pm-6.45pm
Draw Champions League group stages

TENNIS Eurosport, 5pm-5am
New York US Open (day 4)

ATHLETICS Eurosport 2, 7pm-9pm
Zurich IAAF Diamond League

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

FRIDAY (Aug 31st)

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10am
eir Sport 1 from 9.55am
Practice Italian Grand Prix

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
4th Test, D2 England v India

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-12.30pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm
Himmerland Made in Denmark

SOCCER BT Sport 2, noon-1pm
Draw Europa League group stages

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-4.15pm
La Vuelta Stage 7: To Pozo Alcón

TENNIS Eurosport, 5pm-5am
New York US Open (day 5)

SOCCER RTE 2 from 5.15pm
Women’s World Cup Qualifier
(5.30) Rep of Ireland v Northern Ireland

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-11.30pm
TPC Boston Dell Technologies Championship

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 5.55pm
(6.00) Currie Cup: Pumas v Western Province

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
(7.45) Championship: Leeds Utd v Middlesbrough

ATHLETICS Eurosport 2, 7pm-9pm
Brussels IAAF Diamond League

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Bristol v Bath

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
(7.30) Bundesliga: Hannover v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Lyon v Nice

RUGBY TG4 from 7.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.35) Pro14: Cardiff v Leinster

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: St Helens v Wigan Warriors

SOCCER BBC 2 from 7.30pm
Women’s World Cup Qualifier
(7.45) Wales v England

SATURDAY (Sep 1st)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
4th Test, D3 England v India

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10.45am
Practice & Qualifying Italian Grand Prix

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4pm
Aarhus Made in Denmark

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Leicester City v Liverpool

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 1.30pm
(2.00) EP: Gloucester v Northampton
(4.30) EP: Exeter v Leicester

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Sandown Park Including the Solario Stakes

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-4.15pm
La Vuelta Stage 8: To Almadén

RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 1.40pm
(1.45) Top 14: Pau v Toulon

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1.40pm
Currie Cup
(2.00) Blue Bulls v Golden Lions
(4.15) Free State Cheetahs v Sharks

RUGBY TG4 from 2.40pm
eir Sport 2 from 2.45pm
(3.00) Pro14: Connacht v Glasgow

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 3pm
(3.15) SL: Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR
(5.30) SL: Toronto Wolfpack v London Broncos

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11.30pm
TPC Boston Dell Technologies Championship

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 5pm-5am
New York US Open (day 6)

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 5pm
TG4, 8.30pm-9.30pm (highlights)
(5.15) Pro14: Munster v Cheetahs

RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 5pm
(5.15) Pro14: Ulster v Scarlets
(7.35) Dragons v Benetton

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Manchester City v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
(5.30) Bundesliga: Stuttgart v Bayern Munich

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
(5.30) Championship: Millwall v Swansea City

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 6.45pm
(7.00) Ligue 1: Strasbourg v Nantes

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7pm
(7.15) Championship: Ealing Trailfinders v London Irish

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 9pm
(9.00) MLS: Seattle Sounders v Sporting Kansas City

GAA RTE 1, 9.30pm-11.10pm
Discussion Up for the Match

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Sep 2nd)

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 1am
(1.00) MLS: Toronto FC v Los Angeles FC

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
4th Test, D4 England v India

CYCLING ITV4, 10.45am-3.45pm
Tour of Britain Stage 1: To Newport

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 11am-4.45pm
La Vuelta Stage 9: To La Covatilla

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11am
(12.00) SP: Celtic v Rangers

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4pm
Silkeborg Ry GC Made in Denmark

GAA TG4 from 12.30pm
Minor football final
(1.00) Kerry v Galway

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 12.30pm
(1.30) PL: Cardiff City v Arsenal
(4.00) PL: Watford v Tottenham Hotspur

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 2.05pm
Monza Italian Grand Prix

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 1.45pm
(2.00) Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne v Amiens
(4.00) Ligue 1: Rennes v Bordeaux

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2.15pm
(2.30) Bundesliga: RB Leipzig v Fortuna Dusseldorf
(5.00) Bundesliga: Schalke 04 v Hertha Berlin

GAA RTE 2 from 2.30pm
Sky Sports Arena from 2.30pm
Senior football final
(3.30) Dublin v Tyrone

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Newcastle v Saracens

EQUESTRIAN BBC 2, 3pm-5.10pm
Burghley Horse Trials

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.45pm
(3.50) Top 14: Racing 92 v Clermont Auvergne

TENNIS Eurosport, 5pm-5am
New York US Open (day 7)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
TPC Boston Dell Technologies Championship

GAA TG4, 7.30pm-9pm
Highlights All-Ireland football final

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Monaco v Marseille

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights The Sunday Game

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.35pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

