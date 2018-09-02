Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday – Sunday, September 3rd – 9th
MONDAY (Sep 3rd)
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 0.40am
(0.30) MLS: DC United v Atlanta United
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
4th Test, D5 England v India
CYCLING ITV4, 10.45am-3.45pm
Tour of Britain Stage 2: To Barnstaple
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-11pm
TPC Boston Dell Technologies Championship
SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) NIP: Crusaders v Coleraine
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Championship 2018
TUESDAY (Sep 4th)
CYCLING ITV4, 11.15am-3.15pm
Tour of Britain Stage 3: From Bristol
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2pm-4.45pm
La Vuelta Stage 10: To Fermoselle
WEDNESDAY (Sep 5th)
CYCLING ITV4, 10.45am-4pm
Tour of Britain Stage 4: To Royal Leamington Spa
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2pm-4.45pm
La Vuelta Stage 11: To Ribeira Sacra
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
(7.45) NL: Havant & Waterlooville v Aldershot Town
THURSDAY (Sep 6th)
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-12.30pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm
Crans-Montana European Masters
CYCLING ITV4, 12.45pm-2.45pm
Tour of Britain Stage 5: To Whinlatter
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-4.15pm
La Vuelta Stage 12: To Faro de Estaca de Bares, Mañón
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 2.55pm
Uefa Nations League
(3.00) Kazakhstan v Georgia
(5.00) Armenia v Liechtenstein
(7.45) Germany v France
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-11pm
Pennsylvania BMW Championship
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Uefa Nations League
(7.45) Czech Republic v Ukraine
(7.45) Gibraltar v Macedonia
(7.45) Latvia v Andorra
(7.45) Norway v Cyprus
(7.45) Slovenia v Bulgaria
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
Uefa Nations League
(7.45) Wales v Republic of Ireland
FRIDAY (Sep 7th)
NFL Sky Sports Action from midnight
(1.20) Atlanta Falcons @ Philadephia Eagles
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
5th Test, D1 England v India
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-12.30pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm
Crans-sur-Sierre European Masters
CYCLING ITV4, 10.45am-3.45pm
Tour of Britain Stage 6: To Whinlatter
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2pm-4.45pm
La Vuelta Stage 13: To Valle de Sabero, La Camperona
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 4.55pm
Nations League
(5.00) Azerbaijan v Kosovo
(7.45) Italy v Poland
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-11pm
Aronimink GC BMW Championship
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 5.55pm
(6.00) Currie Cup: Sharks v Pumas
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.35) Pro14: Glasgow v Munster
RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 7pm
(7.35) Pro14: Ulster v Edinburgh
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Northampton v Harlequins
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
(7.45) International: Scotland v Belgium
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.25pm
FAI Cup, 3rd round
(7.30) Longford Town v Cork City
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) Nations League: Italy v Poland
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Nations League
(7.45) Albania v Israel
(7.45) Faroe Islands v Malta
(7.45) Lithuania v Serbia
(7.45) Romania v Montenegro
(7.45) Turkey v Russia
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Hull FC v Castleford Tigers
RUGBY TG4, 11pm-midnight
Highlights Glasgow v Muster
SATURDAY (Sep 8th)
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 8am
Championship
(8.35) New Zealand v Argentina
(11.05) Australia v South Africa
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
5th Test, D2 England v India
CYCLING ITV4, 10.25am-4.15pm
Tour of Britain Stage 7: To Mansfield
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4pm
Switzerland European Masters
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 11.45am-4.45pm
La Vuelta Stage 14: To Les Praeres, Nava
ATHLETICS BBC 1, 1.15pm-3.45pm
Newcastle Great North City Games
HORSE RACING TV3 & UTV, 1.30pm-4.30pm
Haydock Park Including the Sprint Cup
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 1.30pm
Nations League
(2.00) Northern Ireland v Bosnia and Herzegovina
(5.00) Switzerland v Iceland
(7.45) England v Spain
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 1.30pm
(2.00) EP: Wasps v Exeter
(4.30) EP: Bath v Gloucester
RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 2.30pm
(3.00) Pro14: Dragons v Southern Kings
(5.30) Pro14: Ospreys v Cheetahs
(7.35) Pro14: Scarlets v Leinster
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 3pm
(3.15) SL: Salford Red Devils v Toronto Wolfpack
(5.15) SL: Catalans Dragons v St Helens
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.55pm
(4.00) Top 14: Toulouse v La Rochelle
RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 3.55pm
(4.15) Currie Cup: Golden Lions v Free State Cheetahs
RUGBY TG4 from 5pm
(5.15) Pro14: Connacht v Zebre
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm
Pennsylvania BMW Championship
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Nations League
(5.00) Belarus v San Marino
(5.00) Finland v Hungary
(7.45) Estonia v Greece
(7.45) Luxembourg v Moldova
RUGBY TG4 from 7pm
eir Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.35) Pro14: Scarlets v Leinster
BOXING Sky Sports Action from 7pm
Birmingham Amir Khan v Samuel Vargas
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 10pm
(10.00) MLS: New York City v DC United
SUNDAY (Sep 9th)
UFC BT Sport 2 from 3am
Dallas Tyron Woodley v Darren Till
BOXING BoxNation from 3am
New York Danny Garcia v Shawn Porter
ATHLETICS BBC 1, 9.30am-1.30pm
Eurosport 1, 10am-11.30am
Newcastle Great North Run
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am
5th Test, D3 England v India
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11am-4pm
Crans-Montana European Masters
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.15am
(12.00) L1: Oxford Utd v Coventry City
MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
Round 13 Grand Prix of San Marino
CAMOGIE RTE 2 from 1.30pm
All-Ireland finals
(2.00) Intermediate: Cork v Down
(4.15) Senior: Cork v Kilkenny
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2pm-4.45pm
La Vuelta Stage 15: To Lagos de Covadonga
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 2pm
Nations League
(2.00) Ukraine v Slovakia
(5.00) Denmark v Wales
(7.45) France v Netherlands
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Sale v Worcester
CYCLING ITV4, 3.15pm-5.30pm
Tour of Britain Stage 8: From London
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 3.45pm
(3.50) Top 14: Toulon v Castres
NFL Sky Sports Action from 4.30pm
(6.00) San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings
(9.25) Dallas Cowboys @ Carolina Panthers
(1.20) Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm
Aronimink GC BMW Championship
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Nations League
(5.00) Bulgaria v Norway
(5.00) Georgia v Latvia
(5.00) Macedonia v Armenia
(7.45) Cyprus v Slovenia
(7.45) Liechtenstein v Gibraltar
EQUESTRIAN Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-10pm
Show Jumping From Spruce Meadows
GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-10.30pm
Highlights The Sunday Game