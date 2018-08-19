Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday – Sunday, August 20th – August 26th
 

MONDAY (Aug 20th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
3rd Test, D3 England v India

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool

SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Hurling championship

TUESDAY (Aug 21st)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
3rd Test, D4 England v India

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
(7.45) Championship: Swansea City v Leeds Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
Champions League Play-off
(8.00) Benfica v PAOK

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
Champions League Play-off
(8.00) BATE v PSV Eindhoven

SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm
Champions League Play-off
(8.00) Red Star Belgrade v Rb Salzburg

WEDNESDAY (Aug 22nd)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
3rd Test, D5 England v India

HORSE RACING UTV, 1.30pm-4pm
York Including the Juddmonte International Stakes

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
(7.45) Championship: Aston Villa v Brentford

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
Champions League Play-off
(8.00) Ajax v Dynamo Kiev

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
Champions League Play-off
(8.00) Young Boys v Dinamo Zagreb

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
Champions League Play-off
(8.00) Vidi v AEK Athens

THURSDAY (Aug 23rd)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10am-noon, 2pm-5pm
Albatross GC Czech Masters

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1pm-3pm
Deutschland Tour Stage 1: To Bonn

HORSE RACING UTV, 1.30pm-4pm
York Including the Yorkshire Oaks

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm
Ridgewood CC The Northern Trust

FRIDAY (Aug 24th)

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 9.45am
eir Sport 1 from 9.55am
Channel 4 from 9.55am
Practice Belgian Grand Prix

AFL BT Sport 1 from 10.30am
(10.50) Port Adelaide v Essendon

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10am-noon, 2pm-5pm
Albatross GC Czech Masters

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1pm-3pm
Deutschland Tour Stage 2: To Trier

HORSE RACING TV3 & UTV, 1.30pm-4pm
York Including the Nunthorpe Stakes

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm
Ridgewood CC The Northern Trust

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
(7.45) Championship: Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
(7.30) Bundesliga: Bayern Munich v Hoffenheim

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Lyon v Strasbourg

SATURDAY (Aug 25th)

AFL BT Sport 3 from 5am
(5.10) Richmond v Western Bulldogs

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 8am
Rugby Championship
(8.35) New Zealand v Australia

AFL BT Sport 3 from 10am
(10.25) Sydney Swans v Hawthorn

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10.45am
Channel 4 from 10.55am
eir Sport 1 from 10.55am
Practice & Qualifying Belgian Grand Prix

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am
(12.30) Premier League: Wolverhampton v Manchester City

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 12.15pm
(12.35) NL: Maidenhead Utd v Maidstone Utd

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 12.40pm
(1.45) Top 14: Perpignan v Stade Francais

GAA TG4 from 12.45pm
Women’s football Semi-finals
(1.00) Intermediate: Meath v Roscommon
(2.45) Senior: Cork v Donegal
(4.30) Senior: Dublin v Galway

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5.30pm
Albatross GC Czech Masters

HORSE RACING TV3 & UTV, 1.30pm-4pm
York Including the Ebor

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 1.40pm
Currie Cup
(2.00) Sharks v Blue Bulls
(4.15) Western Province v Free State Cheetahs

RUGBY LEAGUE BBC 1 from 2pm
Challenge Cup final
(3.00) Catalans v Warrington

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2pm-4pm
Deutschland Tour Stage 3: To Merzig

SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) Arsenal v West Ham Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Liverpool v Brighton

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
(5.30) Championship: Nottingham Forest v Birmingham City

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
(5.30) Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Ridgewood CC The Northern Trust

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 6pm-7.45pm
Vuelta a España Stage 1: From Malaga

TENNIS BT Sport 2, 8pm-10.30pm
WTA Connecticut Open final

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 8pm
Rugby Championship
(8.10) Argentina v South Africa

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.50pm
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Aug 26th)

AFL ESPN from 6am
(6.20) Melbourne v GWS Giants

AFL BT Sport 3 from 7.30am
(7.40) St Kilda v North Melbourne

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.45am
(12.15) SP: Motherwell v Rangers

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-4.30pm
Albatross GC Czech Masters

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 12.30pm
(1.30) PL: Watford v Crystal Palace
(4.00) Newcastle Utd v Chelsea

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm
Channel 4 from 1pm
eir Sport 1 from 2.05pm
Spa-Francorchamps Belgian Grand Prix

TRIATHLON BBC 2, 1.45pm-3.15pm
Highlights Montreal Women’s Race

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 1.45pm
(2.00) Ligue 1: Lille v Guingamp
(4.00) Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Monaco

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(2.30) Bundesliga: Mainz v Stuttgart
(5.00) Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Deutschland Tour Stage 4: To Stuttgart

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 3pm-4.50pm
Vuelta a España Stage 2: To Caminito del Rey

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 4pm
(4.05) Top 14: Montpellier v Castres

GAA TG4 from 4.30pm
All-Ireland under-21 hurling final
(5.00) Cork v Tipperary

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm
Ridgewood CC The Northern Trust

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Marseille v Rennes

SOCCER BBC 1, 11.10pm-0.10am
Highlights Match of the Day 2

