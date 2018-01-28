Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday, Jan 29th – Sunday, Feb 4th

Damian Cullen

 

MONDAY (Jan 29th)

TENNIS BT Sport 2, 4am-noon
WTA Taiwan Open

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 10am-4pm
WTA St Petersburg Trophy

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.40pm
(7.45) IP: Cliftonville v Glenavon

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Celta Vigo v Real Betis

RUGBY RTE 2, 8pm-9pm
Analysis Against the Head

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Hurling & football leagues

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 8pm-10.40pm
Day 5 Six Day Berlin

TUESDAY (Jan 30th)

TENNIS BT Sport 2, 4am-2pm
WTA Taiwan Open

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 10am-7.15pm
WTA St Petersburg Trophy

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
(8.00) PL: Huddersfield Town v Liverpool

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) C: Sheffield Utd v Aston Villa

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.40pm
(7.45) Cup: Atalanta v Juventus

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 8pm-10.25pm
Day 6 Six Day Berlin

NFL BBC 2, 11.45m-0.35am
Discussion This Week

WEDNESDAY (Jan 31st)

NBA BT Sport 1 from midnight
Washington Thunder @ Wizards

TENNIS BT Sport 2, 4am-noon
WTA Taiwan Open

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 10am-5.30pm
WTA St Petersburg Trophy

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6pm-11.50pm
Berlin German Masters (day 1)

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.30pm
Stage 1 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
(7.30) Cup: Fraserburgh v Rangers

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
(8.00) PL: Tottenham v Manchester Utd

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.40pm
(7.45) Cup: AC Milan v Lazio

SOCCER BBC 1, 11.40pm-1.20pm
Highlights Match of the Day

THURSDAY (Feb 1st)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 0.30am
Cleveland Heat @ Cavaliers

TENNIS BT Sport 2, 5am-1pm
WTA Taiwan Open

GOLF Sky Sports, 5.30am-10.30am
Malaysia Maybank Championship

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 10am-5.30pm
WTA St Petersburg Trophy

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.55am
1st ODI South Africa v India

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 6pm-11.50pm
Berlin German Masters (day 2)

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.30pm
Stage 2 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2.15pm-midnight
Arizona Phoenix Open

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.30pm
Dublin Premier League

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Warrington v Leeds

FRIDAY (Feb 2nd)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
San Antonio Rockets @ Spurs
Denver Thunder @ Nuggets

TENNIS BT Sport 3, 5am-1pm
WTA Taiwan Open Quarter-finals

GOLF Sky Sports, 5.30am-10.30am
Saujana GC Maybank Championship

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 10am-5.30pm
WTA St Petersburg Trophy Quarter-finals

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6pm-11.50pm
Berlin German Masters (day 3)

TENNIS BBC 2, 1pm-3pm
Davis Cup Spain v Britain

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.30pm
Stage 3 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2.15pm-midnight
Scottsdale Phoenix Open

MOTOR Sky Sports F1 from 4.55pm
Riyadh Race of Champions

RUGBY BBC Two Wales from 5.45pm
(6.00) Women’s 6N: Wales v Scotland
(8.15) U20s: Wales v Scotland

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
(8.00) C: Bolton Wanderers v Bristol City

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
(7.45) A-W Cup: Northampton v Harlequins

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
(7.30) B: Cologne v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Marseille v Metz

RUGBY RTE 2 from 7.30pm
(8.00) U20s: France v Ireland

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: St Helens v Castleford Tigers

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Marseille v Metz

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(8.00) La Liga: Real Sociedad v Deportivo La Coruna

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 9.50pm
Hamilton IRB Rugby Sevens

SATURDAY (Feb 3rd)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2.30am-7am
Malaysia Maybank Championship

TENNIS BT Sport 3, 7am-11am
WTA Taiwan Open Semi-finals

TENNIS BT Sport 3, 11am-3pm
WTA St Petersburg Trophy Semi-finals

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Burnley v Manchester City

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
(12.30) SP: Kilmarnock v Celtic

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.55am
(12.00) La Liga: Eibar v Sevilla

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.05pm-11.55pm
Berlin German Masters Semi-finals

MOTOR Sky Sports F1 from 12.55pm
Saudi Arabia Race of Champions

RUGBY TV3 from 1pm
BBC 1 from 1.15pm
(2.15) 6N: Wales v Scotland
(4.45) France v Ireland

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 1pm-4.30pm
Leopardstown Including the Irish Champion Hurdle

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Sandown Park Including the SI Novices’ Chase

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1.30pm-3pm
Stage 4 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Brighton v West Ham Utd

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 4pm-5pm, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Valkenburg Women’s UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Arsenal v Everton

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 5.15pm
(5.30) C: Wolverhampton v Sheffield Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
(5.30) B: Borussia Monchengladbach v Rb Leipzig

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(5.30) La Liga: Alaves v Celta Vigo
(deferred, 5.25) Real Betis v Villarreal

GAA eir Sport 1 from 6pm
(7.00) FL: Mayo v Kerry

GAA eir Sport 2 from 6pm
(7.00) HL: Tipperary v Waterford

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 6.35pm
(6.45) Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven v PEC Zwolle

BOXING ITV4 from 6.45pm
Sochi Murat Gassiev v Yunier Dorticos

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-midnight
Scottsdale Phoenix Open

BOXING Sky Sports Action from 7pm
London Ted Cheeseman v Carson Jones
Reece Bellotti v Ben Jones
Lawrence Okolie v Isaac Chamberlain

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Levante v Real Madrid

BOXING ITV4 from 7.45pm
Adler, Russia Yunier Dorticos v Murat Gassiev

RUGBY RTE 2 from 7.30pm
(8.00) Women’s 6N: France v Ireland

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 9.50pm
Hamilton IRB Rugby Sevens

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Feb 4th)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1.30am
Cleveland Rockets @ Cavaliers

BOXING BoxNation from 2am
Corpus Christi, Texas Gilberto Ramirez Sanchez v Habib Ahmed

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2.30am-7am
Saujana GC Maybank Championship

UFC BT Sport 3 from 3am
Belem, Brazil Lyoto Machida v Eryk Anders

TENNIS BT Sport 3, 5am-7.30am
WTA Taiwan Open final

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
2nd ODI South Africa v India

TENNIS BBC 2, 10am-1pm
Marbella Spain v Britain

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11am
(11.00) La Liga: Getafe v Leganes

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 11.25am
BT Sport 3 from 11.30am
(11.30) Serie A: Verona v Roma

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 12.30pm
(1.00) A-W Cup: Wasps v Leicester

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6pm-10pm
Berlin German Masters final

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 1pm-4.20pm
Leopardstown Including the Irish Gold Cup

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 1.20pm
(1.30) Eredivisie: VVV-Venlo v Feyenoord

GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
(2.00) HL: Wexford v Cork
(deferred) FL: Donegal v Galway
(deferred) HL: Kilkenny v Clare

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 1.30pm
(2.15) PL: Crystal Palace v Newcastle Utd
(4.30) Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

TENNIS BT Sport 2, 1.30pm-4pm
WTA St Petersburg Trophy final

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 1.45pm
(2.00) Serie A: Juventus v Sassuolo

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 1.55pm
(2.00) Serie A: Udinese v AC Milan

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.30pm
Stage 5 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

RUGBY TV3 from 2pm
UTV from 2.15pm
(3.00) 6N: Italy v England

SOCCER ESPN from 2.30pm
(2.30) B: Augsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 3.10pm
(3.15) La Liga: Espanyol v Barcelona
(5.30) Girona v Athletic Bilbao
(7.45) Atletico Madrid v Valencia

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(3.45) Eredivisie: Ajax v NAC Breda

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 4pm
eir Sport 1 from 4pm
(4.00) Ligue 1: Caen v Nantes

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 5.25pm
(5.30) Women’s 6N: Italy v England

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Arizona Phoenix Open

NBA BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Oklahoma City Lakers @ Thunder

SOCCER BBC 1, 10pm-11pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 4pm-5pm, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Valkenburg Men’s UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships

NFL Sky Sports Main Event from 11pm
Sky Sports Action from 10pm
(11.30) Super Bowl: Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots

