Tony Finau selected as final US Ryder Cup wildcard

Jim Furyk has completed his team ahead of this month’s meeting with Europe in Paris
Tony Finau has been selected by Jim Furyk as the final wildcard pick for the Ryder Cup. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Tony Finau has been selected for the American Ryder Cup team as Jim Furyk’s final captain’s pick.

The 28-year-old’s place was announced after he finished tied for eighth at the BMW Championship in Philadelphia.

“The final Captain’s Pick is in. Welcome to the team tonyfinaugolf!,” tweeted Ryder Cup USA.

Captain Furyk chose Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Bryson DeChambeau as his first three picks on September 4th.

Those four players will join Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson who qualified automatically through Ryder Cup points.

Europe

Francesco Molinari

Justin Rose

Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy

Alex Noren

Thorbjorn Olesen

Paul Casey

Sergio Garcia

Ian Poulter

Henrik Stenson

USA

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Justin Thomas

Patrick Reed

Bubba Watson

Jordan Spieth

Rickie Fowler

Webb Simpson

Bryson DeChambeau

Phil Mickelson

Tiger Woods

Tony Finau

