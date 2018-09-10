Tony Finau selected as final US Ryder Cup wildcard
Jim Furyk has completed his team ahead of this month’s meeting with Europe in Paris
Tony Finau has been selected by Jim Furyk as the final wildcard pick for the Ryder Cup. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Tony Finau has been selected for the American Ryder Cup team as Jim Furyk’s final captain’s pick.
The 28-year-old’s place was announced after he finished tied for eighth at the BMW Championship in Philadelphia.
“The final Captain’s Pick is in. Welcome to the team tonyfinaugolf!,” tweeted Ryder Cup USA.
Captain Furyk chose Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Bryson DeChambeau as his first three picks on September 4th.
Those four players will join Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson who qualified automatically through Ryder Cup points.
Europe
Francesco Molinari
Justin Rose
Tyrrell Hatton
Tommy Fleetwood
Jon Rahm
Rory McIlroy
Alex Noren
Thorbjorn Olesen
Paul Casey
Sergio Garcia
Ian Poulter
Henrik Stenson
USA
Brooks Koepka
Dustin Johnson
Justin Thomas
Patrick Reed
Bubba Watson
Jordan Spieth
Rickie Fowler
Webb Simpson
Bryson DeChambeau
Phil Mickelson
Tiger Woods
Tony Finau