Confirmed: Ian Poulter is coming to Lahinch for the Irish Open

Ian Poulter has announced that he will be taking part in this summer’s Irish Open in Lahinch.

Rory McIlroy will miss this year’s event as he focuses on his preparation for the British Open at Royal Portrush, which takes place two weeks later in July. In his absence this year’s Irish Open is being hosted by ex-European captain Paul McGinley.

“I’m very much looking forward to playing the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open,” Poulter explained on Wednesday. “It’s been a while and to play a run of tournaments leading up to The Open Championship is going to be great.

“Lahinch will be a good test, a great links golf course, I haven’t played it yet but Ireland has some of the world’s best golf courses. The Irish are great fans and always have been great fans. They’re true followers of golf, they’re respectful, they know good shots especially in tough conditions and I expect them to be as good as they always are.

“It’s going to be a great tournament with Paul McGinley supporting the event. Paul’s a good friend of mine I’ve known him now for a very long time as a friend and obviously as a Ryder Cup Captain. He’s a guy that I really respect.”

The Englishman played in the 2017 Irish Open at Portstewart, but has not competed in the Republic of Ireland since the 2006 tournament at Carton House.

The 43 year-old joins fellow major winners Louis Oosthuizen, Danny Willett and Padraig Harrington in committing to the July 4-7th event.

His Ryder Cup team-mates Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood are also part of the field.