Tiger Woods to play in JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in 2020

Tiger Woods will return to Ireland to play in the 2020 JP McManus Pro-Am event at Adare Manor.

The 14-time Major winner has shown a welcome return to form over the summer, competing at the business end of both the British Open and US PGA tournaments after battling back from numerous back surgeries.

It will be Woods’s fourth appearance in the event after winning on his debut at Limerick Golf Club in 2000, the year he won three Major Championships.

Woods joins top Irish golfers Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington and Paul McGinley in confirming his participation for the event, which will be played on July 6th-7th, 2020.

McManus, who has overseen the redesign of the Adare Manor Golf Course, said the announcement was hugely exciting.

“We are delighted Tiger is returning to Adare Manor to compete in the Pro-Am. It is a huge boost to the event and massively exciting for the thousands of fans who make the tournament what it is. Tiger has been a fantastic supporter of our efforts in years gone by and he gives us a big helping hand as we raise vital funds for charities in the region.”

To date, the JP McManus Invitational has raised over €140 million for charitable causes in the Mid-Western region.

The event features a commemorative cap that acts as a ticket for the two days of the event. Costing €50, they come in red, white and green.