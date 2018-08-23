Royal Portrush sells out for return of Open Championship

The return of the Open Championship to Royal Portrush next summer is a complete sell out for the four championships days, with only tickets remaining for the practice days.

The Royal & Ancient described “unprecedented demand for tickets” for the event, which runs at the famous Co Antrim links from July 18th to 21st and is the first time an all-ticket model has been used.

The Open was last played in Northern Ireland in 1951, when England’s Max Faulkner won by two shots to claim the Claret Jug and prize money of £300.

The R&A has started a waiting list for fans wishing to register their interest in purchasing any cancelled or returned tickets for championship days which may become available at a later date.

“It is clear from the record-breaking ticket sales that golf fans are looking forward to the long-awaited return of The Open to Northern Ireland,” said the R&A’s executive director of championships Johnnie Cole-Hamilton.

“We knew there would be great demand but it has been even higher than we expected and we expect fans will take advantage of the remaining practice day tickets now that we have sold out on Championship days.”