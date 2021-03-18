Shane Lowry enjoys opening 67 before completing school run

Shane Lowry had a couple of important appointments: firstly, he had to play a round of golf - which he did quite successfully, in signing for an opening round of three-under-par 67 in the Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida - and, then, he had to collect his daughter Iris from school.

Lowry - and clan - have been based in the area in recent times and the benefits of staying at home allowed him to switch off from the demands of the local tour stop which traditionally is rated among the toughest exams of the season, although Australian Matt Jones, without a win since the 2014 Houston Open, somehow conjured up a sizzling 61 to claim the first round lead.

Having finished eighth at last week’s Players championship and spent the early part of the week playing Augusta National in preparation for next month’s Masters tournament, Lowry continued his good form with a round that included four birdies and a lone bogey.

Lowry’s first birdie arrived in style, sinking a left-to-right downhill putt from 35 feet on the 16th (his eighth hole) and, although suffering a bogey on the Par 3 17th after missing the green, he bounced back with a birdie on the Par 5 18th and then had back-to-back birdies on the second and third to make an upward move.

“Any time you shoot under par on this course you’re happy,” acknowledged Lowry, “there’s a lot of disaster holes and whatever Matt Jones (is doing) is incredible. I’m very happy with my 67 . . . it’s my long game that I don’t feel comfortable with. I missed a few fairways today but I was missing them in the right spots and luckily this year there’s not much rough, you can kind of get away with it a little.”

Graeme McDowell’s start wasn’t quite so smooth, as the former US Open champion - who has had a tough start to the season, with four missed cuts in five tournaments so far this year - ran up a 79 that included two doubles and a triple-bogey on his front nine.

Jones produced the round of his life, with nine birdies in a bogey free 61 that propelled him to the top of the leaderboard. “I hit it really nicely. You have to be able to control the ball, it was wind and I turned with a good score and then you know what you’ve got ahead of you. I was lucky to make a few more birdies . . . . my proximity to the hole was very good.

“Normally, that’s my weakness but today it was my strength,” said Jones, who had a run of four successive birdies from the second and then finished with a hat-trick of birdies from the 16th to finish.