Tiger Woods back home and recovering after car accident

Tiger Woods has confirmed that he is back home in Florida and continuing his recovery after suffering severe leg injuries in a car accident in California last month.

“Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery,” the 45-year-old said on Twitter. “I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

Woods, who was treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center as well as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, thanked his medical team as well as his fans for their well wishes.

“I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks,” said Woods.

The Los Angeles police department said earlier this month it was investigating data from the “black box” recorder inside the car driven by Woods but have said the incident was an accident.