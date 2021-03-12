Shane Lowry falls back in Florida as putter goes cold

If Shane Lowry felt a change in putting grip would solve his putting issues, he was made to think again in Florida on Friday.

The hot putter turned cold and Lowry was forced to hang tough during the second round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass where he added a 74 to his opening 68 for a midway total of two-under-par 142 that saw him slip down the leaderboard.

Lowry, who converted to a right-hand low putting grip only recently, started on the 10th, but failed to manage a single birdie on his outward run and suffered two bogeys – each caused by three-putts – on the 14th and 18th to turn in 38 strokes.

The long-awaited birdie finally arrived on the first, where he rolled in a 22-footer and he bounced back from a bogey on the third, where he missed the green, with a 20-footer for birdie on the fourth. However, Lowry found a fairway bunker off the tee on the seventh to drop another shot and drift further off the pace. When he signed his card, he had fallen from tied-third down to tied-17th with the second wave of players – including first round leader Sergio Garcia – getting under way.

A number of players made upward moves, with US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau claiming a successive 69 to join Denny McCarthy – who included a hole-in-one on the third, his 12th – and left-hander Brian Harman on six-under-par 138.

DeChambeau started his round with a double-bogey on the 10th, after a wild tee shot into the trees. A “mess up” is how he described that opening hole but he recovered with five birdies and no further dropped shots in compiling his 69 to get into the mix but acknowledged there would be a need for improvement going into the weekend.

“I’m happy with the fact that I’ve still been able to keep myself in it and score well. I’ve been pretty lucky, for the most part. I don’t think that’ll happen this weekend. I’ve got to make sure that my game is good off the tee, so I don’t have those issues occurring and I don’t have to rely on luck for the most part. I have to get it in the fairway,” said DeChambeau.