Rickie Fowler continues strong play on second day at Mayakoba

Graeme McDowell shot a second round 70 to go three under par at the OHL Classic
Rickie Fowler during the PGA’s OHL Classic at Mayakoba in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico. Photograph: PA

Rickie Fowler continued his excellent start to the season on Friday, staying one stroke off the lead at 10-under par through 15 holes during a rain-shortened second day at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

The world number 10, making his first start since the Presidents Cup, will hope to finish his round at the El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico on Saturday, although more wet weather is in the forecast.

The 28-year-old American is the highest ranked player in the field and was flocked by umbrella-carrying fans as he made his way around the course on Friday.

Patrick Rodgers made four straight birdies on the back nine to take the lead at 11-under par until rain and then darkness also delayed his round after 15 holes.

The 25-year-old former Stanford University standout has yet to make a bogey at the tournament.

Fowler shares second place with Patton Kizzire, who completed his round and carded a 70 on Friday, a day after he managed a career-low round of 62.

His biggest hiccup on Friday was a double bogey on the 10th hole amid the wet and windy conditions.

The 2005 OHL Classic champion Brian Gay shot a 65 in the morning to climb the leaderboard and end at 9-under par and tied for fourth with Brandon Harkins.

Jonathan Byrd gave the crowd a thrill when he hit a 135-yard tee shot for an ace on the par-3 8th hole, the second hole-in-one in as many days. On Thursday Kevin Mitchell used a 6-iron to hit an ace on the 10th hole.

Defending champion Pat Perez, who was five shots off the lead at the end of play on Thursday, could not sustain that level of play in the second round as he dropped down the leaderboard after carding a 74 that left him tied for 69th.

Ireland’s Graeme McDowell, who won the tournament in 2015, shot a second round 70 to leave him three under par overall. Teeing off on the back nine he responded to a bogey on the 14th with a birdie on the par-4 17th, before two more on first and seventh holes. His round ended on a damp note however after he bogeyed the par-4 ninth hole.

