Paul McGinley one off the lead at British Senior Open after 66

Paul McGinley stepped out of the TV studio and straight on to the first page of the leaderboard after the first round of the British Senior Open at St Andrews on Thursday.

The 51-year-old from Dublin opened with a six-under-par 66 over the Old Course after going out in 31 thanks to five birdies.

A birdie on the 10th and a four at the par-five 14th got McGinley to seven under before he dropped his only shot of the day at the 15th.

McGinley shares third place with Canada’s Stephen Ames, with America’s Kirk Triplett and Thailand’s Thaworn Wiratchant sharing the lead on seven under.

Defending champion Bernhard Langer is a shot behind McGinley after an opening 67, a score matched by the American pair of David Toms and Scott McCarron. Spain’s Miguel Ángel Jiménez is part of a nine-strong group on four under that also includes Tom Lehman, Kenny Perry and Jeff Sluman.