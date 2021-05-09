Niall Kearney shoots a stunning 61 in Tenerife

Niall Kearney narrowly missed out on becoming the first Irish golfer to break the 60 mark on tour, as he signed for a 61 in the final round of the Canary Islands Championship in Tenerife.

Kearney made nine birdies and an eagle in his round - dropping a solitary shot - with his 10-under-par effort seeing him surge up the leaderboard.

He needed back-to-back birdies on his final two holes - the eighth and ninth - to card a 59 but finished his fine 18 with two pars.

Kearney’s 61 was enough to see him finish in a share of fourth place overall, still way off the pace of tournament winner Garrick Higgo.

South Africa’s Higgo cruised to his second victory in three weeks with the aid of a hole-in-one in the final round.

Higgo, who won the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open a fortnight ago, aced the par-three seventh at Golf Costa Adeje in a closing 64 to finish six shots clear of Australia’s Maverick Antcliff.

The 21-year-old left-hander’s winning total of 27 under par was just two shots outside the European Tour record set by compatriot Ernie Els in 2003 and meant he was an incredible 68 under overall for the three-week Canary Islands swing.

Garrick Higgo celebrates his victory in Tenerife. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

Higgo took a two-shot lead into the final round and had already doubled his advantage by playing the first six holes in two under before holing out with a nine iron on the short seventh.

