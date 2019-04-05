Graeme McDowell in contention at Valero Texas Open

Jordan Spieth has found some well needed form ahead of the upcoming Masters

Updated: 14 minutes ago

Graeme McDowell during the second round of the 2019 Valero Texas Open. Photograph: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Back to back rounds of 69 have put Graeme McDowell well into contention after Friday’s second round at the Valero Texas Open.

McDowell teed off on the back nine, where an eagle on the 14th followed a bogey and a birdie. He added two more birdies before a second bogey on the seventh hole to leave him six under par overall.

The Irishman is two shots off the clubhouse lead, held by former champion Jordan Spieth and Canadian Corey Conners. Spieth is eight under par after his second consecutive 68, with the American finding some welcome form ahead of next week’s Masters.

McDowell arrived in Texas on the back of a first win since 2015 in the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship and he needs a win if he is to make it into the field for next week’s first Major of the year at Augusta Nationa.

Fellow Irishman Padraig Harrington is one under par overall after a second round 71 which included a double bogey on the par 5 seventh hole.

