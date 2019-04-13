For Rory McIlroy, it looks like another year of no jacket acquired at Masters

Third round of 71 leaves pre-tournament favourite a long way adrift of leaders

Philip Reid at Augusta National Golf Club

Rory McIlroy stands on the fifth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Photograph: David Cannon/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy stands on the fifth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Photograph: David Cannon/Getty Images

 

Rory McIlroy collected another piece of crystal for an eagle on the 15th in his third round of the Masters but that growing collection of bowls would appear to be the only items he’ll be leaving the grounds of Augusta National with, as he carded a 71 for a 54-holes total of one-under-par.

A bit like the guest of honour who has been asked to stand in the corner, McIlroy’s hopes of adding the green jacket to his other Major titles faded despite a sub-par round. In fact, on a day of scorching scores in ideal conditions, the Northern Irishman’s effort actually saw him slip further down the leaderboard.

McIlroy struggled to get any momentum going, which has been a familiar theme of his effort to complete the career Grand Slam, and apart from eagle-birdie sequence at 15 and 16, there was little to cheer again in a third round which failed to garner sufficient forward projection.

“I just tried to play a good round of golf. It wasn’t about chasing, it wasn’t about doing anything, it was just about going out there and executing the shots that I needed to. And I felt for the most part today that I did maybe a little bit better than the previous two days. But I just haven’t been getting much out of my round.

“I’ve just been making too many mistakes. I’ve been making the birdies, and doing the things that you need to do around here. If I’ve missed a green, I haven’t got it up and down or put myself out of position.

“The rough this year is about a quarter or half an inch longer than it usually is, and it’s just hard to get control of your ball out of it. And I just haven’t driven it in the fairway enough to have control going into these greens.

As Patrick Cantlay leapfrogged upwards with a sizzling 64 for a six-under-par 54-hole total of 210, it was Webb Simpson who equalled that eight-under round to make an even bigger impression. Simpson’s run moved into in to the clubhouse lead, a 64 for 207, nine under par.

“There was enough humidity in the air, that the greens were softer. We are playing pretty safe, but softer greens allow you to go more at it,” said Simpson, who hit 14/14 fairways with a perfect driving display.

Tony Finau became the first player to move double-digits under par with a birdie on the 13th hole, which made him seven under on his round and moved him to 10 under for the tournament. It gave him a one-stroke lead over Simpson in the clubhouse and on Xander Schauffele, three under on his round through eight and on nine under for the tournament.

Follow the third round live on our Masters Blog.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.