Brian Gay turns back the clock to win Bermuda Championship

Brian Gay beat Wyndham Clark on the first play-off hole to win the Bermuda Championship.

Gay had been one shot behind playing the last hole of regulation at Port Royal but hit a superb approach to around a foot for a birdie to finish on a seven-under 64. Clark had earlier taken a three-shot lead after a run of birdies in the opening seven holes saw him go into the turn at five under.

After dropping a shot at the 16th, he had a chance to seal victory on the final hole, but missed from 10 feet to sign for a 65 and match Gay’s mark of 15 under.

Gay then only needed one extra hole as he landed his approach on the edge of the green to make a birdie en route to his first PGA Tour win since 2013 as Clark missed from inside seven feet.

The victory in Bermuda secures 48-year-old Gay a place at the 2021 Masters.

Ollie Schniederjans was two shots back in third place after his final round of 66, while Denny McCarthy made a late charge up the leaderboard with an eight-under 63 to finish tied for fourth following a run of six straight birdies on the front nine.

Doc Redman had taken a one-shot lead into the final round as he chased a maiden PGA Tour title, but the 22-year-old American dropped out of contention following his 69 and was also part of the four-man tie at 12 under along with Stewart Cink and Australia’s Matt Jones.

Padraig Harrington’s final round 69 left him six under par overall and in a tie for 26th, while fellow Irishman Seamus Power also shot a two under par final round to go four under par overall.

Collated final round scores and totals (USA unless stated, par 71):

269 Brian Gay (USA) 70 68 67 64 (won on first play-off hole), Wyndham Clark (USA) 66 68 70 65

271 Ollie Schniederjans (USA) 66 70 69 66

272 Doc Redman (USA) 65 71 67 69, Denny McCarthy (USA) 70 67 72 63, Matt Jones (Aus) 68 71 66 67, Stewart Cink (USA) 66 74 68 64

273 Kramer Hickok (USA) 67 68 69 69, Ryan Armour (USA) 64 70 70 69, David Hearn (Can) 68 72 67 66

274 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha) 71 66 69 68, Michael Gligic (Can) 68 71 69 66, Anirban Lahiri (Ind) 68 70 69 67

275 Scott Piercy (USA) 67 70 72 66, Doug Ghim (USA) 64 74 68 69

276 Roger Sloan (Can) 67 70 71 68, Hank Lebioda (USA) 68 72 69 67, Will Zalatoris (USA) 69 72 67 68, Chesson Hadley (USA) 68 71 71 66, Russell Knox (Sco) 67 74 67 68

277 Peter Malnati (USA) 63 74 70 70, Maverick McNealy (USA) 69 71 69 68, Andrew Putnam (USA) 69 73 67 68, Sepp Straka (Aut) 70 70 69 68, Brice Garnett (USA) 68 70 74 65

278 Adam Schenk (USA) 69 71 66 72, Scott Stallings (USA) 68 73 70 67, Beau Hossler (USA) 71 68 69 70, Aaron Wise (USA) 68 73 69 68, Ryan Brehm (USA) 68 74 65 71, Cameron Percy (Aus) 70 72 71 65, Mark Anderson (USA) 69 70 69 70, Padraig Harrington (Irl) 67 71 71 69

279 Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 66 72 70 71, Max Homa (USA) 69 71 72 67, Will Gordon (USA) 69 72 68 70

280 Peter Uihlein (USA) 72 67 72 69, Rasmus Hojgaard (Den) 70 71 70 69, Seamus Power (Irl) 69 74 68 69

281 Vaughn Taylor (USA) 65 75 71 70, Branden Grace (Rsa) 73 70 71 67, Kevin Tway (USA) 68 74 69 70, Luke Donald (Eng) 69 68 71 73, Troy Merritt (USA) 69 70 71 71

282 DA Points (USA) 70 72 69 71, Joseph Bramlett (USA) 69 73 71 69, Johnson Wagner (USA) 66 74 69 73, D.J. Trahan (USA) 67 75 72 68

283 Michael Miller (USA) 71 72 72 68, Ben Taylor (Eng) 71 72 70 70, John Senden (Aus) 68 74 69 72, Keith Mitchell (USA) 70 73 74 66

284 Luke List (USA) 68 72 72 72, Jonathan Byrd (USA) 70 73 71 70

285 Camilo Villegas (Col) 72 71 71 71, Danny Willett (Eng) 67 74 72 72, Robert Streb (USA) 67 74 72 72

286 Jason Dufner (USA) 71 72 69 74

287 Patrick Rodgers (USA) 68 73 74 72, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven) 67 76 75 69, Fred Funk (USA) 69 72 75 71

288 Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor) 70 70 76 72

289 Ricky Barnes (USA) 71 71 75 72, Hudson Swafford (USA) 67 75 71 76

292 Hunter Mahan (USA) 66 75 74 77, Kyle Stanley (USA) 70 73 76 73

294 Matthew Borchert (USA) 73 70 75 76

298 Eric Dugas (USA) 66 74 82 76