Brandon Stone wins Scottish Open after missing out on historic 59

South Africa’s Brandon Stone had the consolation of winning the Scottish Open and securing a place in the British Open after coming agonisingly close to recording the first 59 in European Tour history.

Stone, who was a 1,000-1 outsider at the start of the week, carded eight birdies and an eagle in his first 16 holes at Gullane and needed to play the last two in one under par to break the magical 60 barrier.

But after making a par on the 17th, the 25-year-old missed from eight feet for birdie on the last and had to settle for a brilliant closing 60 to set a clubhouse target of 20 under par which never looked like being matched.

Stone was ranked 69th in the world after a tie for fourth in the Joburg Open in February 2017, but had not recorded a top 10 on the European Tour since and began the week 371st in the standings.

He also began the final round three shots off the lead but covered the front nine in 31 and picked up birdies on the 10th, 12th, 14th and 15th before holing a curling eagle putt from 30 feet on the par-five 16th to set up his shot at history.

Graeme McDowell carded a one-over 71 to finish on three under.

FINAL SCORES

(Britain and Ireland unless stated, par 70)

260 Brandon Stone (Rsa) 70 64 66 60

264 Eddie Pepperell 67 63 70 64

265 Luke List (USA) 63 69 69 64, Trevor Immelman (Rsa) 68 64 68 65, Jens Dantorp (Swe) 64 65 68 68

266 Ryan Fox (Nzl) 67 68 63 68, Rickie Fowler (USA) 64 66 68 68, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 68 68 64 66

267 Dean Burmester (Rsa) 68 67 65 67, Justin Rose 67 66 67 67, Stephen Gallacher 70 66 65 66, Tyrrell Hatton 65 64 70 68, Aaron Rai 69 63 67 68

268 Scott Hend (Aus) 66 69 63 70, Marcel Siem (Ger) 66 67 65 70, Andrea Pavan (Ita) 70 66 66 66, Matthew Fitzpatrick 68 66 64 70, Richard Sterne (Rsa) 65 71 68 64

269 Charley Hoffman (USA) 67 66 68 68, Alexander Bjork (Swe) 67 64 67 71, Danny Willett 66 68 69 66, Gavin Green (Mal) 69 67 65 68

270 Haotong Li (Chn) 66 65 71 68, Sam Horsfield 67 65 69 69, Joakim Lagergren (Swe) 67 69 64 70, Justin Walters (Rsa) 66 69 67 68, Matthew Southgate 65 70 66 69, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 65 67 72 66, Patrick Reed (USA) 65 69 69 67

271 Rak hyun Cho (Kor) 69 67 69 66, Ian Poulter 66 67 69 69

272 Steven Brown 69 64 69 70, Ricardo Gouveia (Por) 68 68 68 68, Jorge Campillo (Esp) 69 65 67 71, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Esp) 67 66 68 71, James Morrison 69 65 70 68, Thongchai Jaidee (Tha) 68 65 71 68, Oliver Fisher 67 69 70 66, Connor Syme 71 62 72 67, Jordan Smith 67 67 71 67, Lee Westwood 64 67 72 69

273 Soren Kjeldsen (Den) 66 67 74 66, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha) 69 65 68 71, Cameron Smith (Aus) 68 68 69 68, Matthieu Pavon (Fra) 67 67 69 70, Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel) 70 65 68 70, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 69 66 70 68, Darren Fichardt (Rsa) 69 67 65 72

274 Robert Karlsson (Swe) 65 71 71 67, Robert Rock 64 63 76 71, Russell Knox 66 67 66 75, Benjamin Hebert (Fra) 69 65 72 68, Jin-ho Choi (Kor) 68 67 71 68, Oliver Farr 69 65 72 68

275 Julien Guerrier (Fra) 65 69 71 70, Lorenzo Gagli (Ita) 70 66 70 69, Alexander Levy (Fra) 68 66 70 71

276 Duncan Stewart 70 64 71 71, Jamie McLeary 68 68 72 68, Clement Sordet (Fra) 66 70 70 70, Scott Fernandez (Esp) 64 67 72 73, Hideto Tanihara (Jpn) 72 61 72 71

277 Graeme McDowell 69 66 71 71

279 Pedro Oriol (Esp) 71 65 66 77, Thomas Detry (Bel) 70 66 75 68

280 Adam Bland (Aus) 67 68 75 70