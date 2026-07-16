Bohemians need to hold nerve in Gibraltar as Derry City’s opponents face visa issues

Bohemians’ Connor Parsons celebrates after last week's first-leg victory against St Joseph's in the Europa Conference League first qualifying round match at Dalymount Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Uefa Conference League first qualifying round, second leg: St Joseph’s (Gibraltar) (0) v Bohemians (2), Europa Sports Complex, 5pm – Stream on LOITV

Bohemians have inadvertently arrived at the southernmost tip of the Iberian Peninsula during a historic moment in time.

The last frontier fence in western Europe disappeared on Wednesday when Gibraltar and Spain signed an agreement that brought an end to border checks for tourists, 41,000 residents and 15,000 Spanish workers who cross into the British overseas territory every day.

Another unforeseen benefit of Brexit – much like Irish football being forced to develop teenage talent rather than sending them to the UK – a border that existed since 1908 is no more. This makes the jaunt from Spain much easier for Bohs’ travelling contingent as Alan Reynolds’s team briefly pause their pursuit of Shamrock Rovers in the Premier Division.

Last week, in their first European game at Dalymount Park in 14 years, Bohemians made had been making relatively heavy work of it. They eventually found something approaching their stride, with goals from Douglas James-Taylor (60 minutes) and Connor Parsons (90) securing a two-goal cushion over minnows St Joseph’s.

If the Dubliners can avoid a spectacular collapse, they will face the winners from Welsh side Connah’s Quay Nomads and Ballkani of Kosovo in the second qualifying round.

Ballkani are expected to progress, with an eye on avenging their 4-1 aggregate loss to Shamrock Rovers last season.

Europa League first qualifying round, second leg: Derry City (2) v CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) (3), Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, 6.30pm

Derry City have the immediate example of Shamrock Rovers to follow at the Brandywell as Tiernan Lynch’s side seek to overturn a 3-2 deficit against CSKA Sofia.

Rovers overwhelmed Maltese champions Floriana in Tallaght on Tuesday night, winning 5-1 to wipe out a 2-0 defeat from the previous week and qualify for the second round of Champions League qualifiers.

Lynch is expected to turn to new signing Darragh Burns for inspiration. The former Republic of Ireland under-21 winger arrives from Grimsby Town, where he featured prominently in the Mariners’ EFL Cup victory against Manchester United last season. James McClean could also feature after backing away from retirement concerns earlier this year to feature off the bench in Bulgaria.

On paper, CSKA should progress to face European specialists Qarabag in the Europa League second qualifying round as their squad’s estimated value is seven times greater than Lynch’s group.

However, the Bulgarians could struggle to maintain a slender lead at the renovated Brandywell due to unforeseen circumstances. The club’s two Belarusian internationals, goalkeeper Fyodor Lapoukhov and midfielder Maks Ebong, were denied visas to enter the UK. CSKA claim all the paperwork was submitted in a “timely manner”. Uefa have been approached for comment.

“I’ve no doubt it will be a full house on Thursday night and they will be sucking the ball into the net,” said Lynch. “I hope that makes a difference to us.”

Defeat for Derry would see them rerouted to the Uefa Conference League second qualifying round to face Rijeka, but the Croats are forewarned of the improving standards within the League of Ireland having lost at home to Shelbourne last season.