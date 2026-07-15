Food

Kerry five star-hotel restaurant added to Michelin Guide

Addition of restaurant at Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare brings to 111 the number of Michelin-listed spots in the Republic

The Sheen Falls Lodge hotel is in an 'enchanting' setting on Kenmare Bay
The Sheen Falls Lodge hotel is in an 'enchanting' setting on Kenmare Bay
Úna McCaffrey
Wed Jul 15 2026 - 21:031 MIN READ

The Falls Restaurant at Sheen Falls Lodge hotel in Kenmare, Co Kerry has been added to the Michelin Guide’s recommended restaurants.

Inspectors said the cooking in the restaurant is “underpinned by superb ingredients, the chefs’ technical skill and their keen understanding of flavour”.

The result, they said, “is beautifully balanced dishes where each contrast has been expertly calibrated”. They highlighted the strawberry soufflé with white chocolate and ginger sauce.

They also described the hotel property’s setting on Kenmare Bay as “enchanting” and noted the picturesque parkland around it.

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The Falls is led by executive head chef Mark Treacy, whose style balances Irish tradition and modern French techniques. Treacy’s earlier career was spent in restaurants including previous Dublin names such as Thornton’s, The Greenhouse and L’Écrivain.

Inclusion in the Michelin Guide does not equate to a star or Bib Gourmand – these are awarded at an annual ceremony held at the start of each year. It is instead an influential recommendation generally viewed as a boost to a restaurant’s reputation.

The inclusion of The Falls Restaurant brings to 111 the number of listed restaurants in the Republic, with 15 listed in the North.

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Úna McCaffrey

Úna McCaffrey

Úna McCaffrey is Food & Drinks Editor at The Irish Times
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