Illegal drugs with combined value of €11.5m seized at Dublin Port over weekend

Cannabis seized at Dublin Port on Saturday with an estimated value of more than €7.8m. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Illegal drugs with a combined value of approximately €11.5 million were seized by Revenue Customs Service and An Garda Síochána in three operations at Dublin Port over the weekend.

On Friday, Revenue officers seized approximately 24.5kg of cocaine with an estimated value of more than €1.7 million. The cocaine was discovered as a result of routine operations, Revenue said, with the assistance of a detector dog and mobile X-ray scanner, following a search of a refrigerated container that arrived from Rotterdam.

The largest of the three seizures was on Saturday, when the Revenue Customs Service and Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau netted 392kg of herbal cannabis worth about €7.84 million.

On Sunday, Revenue officers seized approximately 80.5kg of herbal cannabis and 5kg of cocaine, with an estimated combined value of €1.95 million, along with €143,900 in cash.

The illicit drugs and cash were discovered during routine operations – with the assistance of a detector dog and mobile X-ray machine – when officers searched a truck and trailer that had arrived from Cherbourg. A man and a woman were subsequently arrested and are being detained at a Dublin Garda station.

Investigations into all seizures are ongoing, said Revenue.

The seizures are part of Revenue’s targeting of organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. Businesses, or members of the public with any information regarding smuggling, are asked to contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential phone number, 1800-295295.