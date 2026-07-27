Gardaí release photo of man found dead at west Dublin recycling centre

Andrew Haire: his body was found at the Greyhound recycling plant in Clondalkin, Dublin. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Gardaí have begun a criminal investigation into the death of a man whose body was found at a recycling facility in Dublin last Friday night.

The body of Andrew Haire (35) was discovered at the Greyhound recycling facility in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, shortly after 9pm on Friday.

While homeless people who were sleeping in industrial bins have been found dead in waste and recycling plants in the past, detectives remain open to the possibility Haire’s death may have been suspicious.

The results of a postmortem at the weekend were inconclusive as to the cause of death and gardaí are waiting further results, including toxicology, which may offer more information.

Gardaí have committed the resources of a criminal inquiry to the investigation.

In some recent cases, homeless people sleeping in bins collected and brought to waste or recycling depots have been crushed by the processing equipment at those plants. It is understood that was not the case in Friday’s discovery.

Garda Headquarters also took the unusual step of naming the dead man on Sunday. On Monday, gardaí released a photograph of him.

They are hopeful people who knew him will contact them and also that information about his recent activities, and who he was in contact with, may emerge from friends and associates.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in establishing the movements of Haire between July 17th and July 24th. It is believed he was in Dublin, Kilkenny and Cork city centres during this time.

Greyhound Recycling said it was “deeply saddened by the death of Mr Andrew Haire, whose body was found at our recycling facility in Clondalkin.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends. We are co-operating fully with An Garda Síochána and will continue to give their investigation every assistance,” the company said.

“As this is now a matter for An Garda Síochána, it would not be appropriate for us to comment further,” it added, also echoing the Garda appeal for anyone who had been in contact with Haire, or seen him, since Friday, July 17th, to come forward.

A Garda investigation has begun under a senior investigating officer, with an incident room established at Lucan Garda station.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to assist the family of the deceased.

Gardaí have requested anybody who has any information that may be of assistance to the investigation to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01-666 7700, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.