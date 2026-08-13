Mona McSharry and Ellie McCartney qualify for 200m breaststroke final at European Championships

Mona McSharry of Ireland after finishing first in her semi-final. Photograph: Andrea Masini/Inpho

Mona McSharry believes the stage is set for a dramatic 200m breaststroke final at the European Aquatics Championships in Paris after qualifying alongside fellow Irishwoman Ellie McCartney.

The Olympic bronze medallist, who took silver in the 100m breaststroke on Wednesday, eased through Thursday’s first semi-final in first place in 2:23.53, securing automatic qualification.

She was fourth fastest overall, with the faster pace coming in the second semi-final.

Evgeniia Chikunova, a Russian swimmer competing as a neutral athlete, won that race in 2:20.71, edging Britain’s Angharad Evans (2:20.96), who had beaten McSharry to 100m gold the previous evening and in the morning heats of the 200m. Dutch swimmer Tes Schouten was third in 2:23.26.

McSharry, whose Irish record stands at 2:22.22, is hoping those sorts of fast times will help pull her to a new Irish record – and another podium. The final is at 5.43pm Irish time.

“I think that will be really good because I know I have the capability of going faster than a 2:22 and it will be nice to have some girls also going that fast and getting in beside them,” said the 25-year-old.

“That one definitely hurt a bit, I was looking for something a bit faster. But back in a final, job done, so happy out and looking forward to it. It’s kind of nice to finally see the work that I’m putting into the 200 paying off.

“I think, honestly, it’s just shutting off for the rest of the night and even maybe tomorrow morning, come back in for a paddle but more so than anything, give the mind a bit of a break. It has been a busy 24, 48 hours, so we’re just going to go and relax.”

Ellie McCartney of Ireland swims in the 200m breaststroke. Photograph: Andrea Masini/Inpho

McCartney also booked her place in the final, producing a season’s best 2:24.15 to finish fifth in the second semi-final and qualify seventh-fastest overall.

“I’m so excited, coming here and producing a season’s best, that’s what this competition is for,” said the 21-year-old from Enniskillen.

“It’s the end of the summer, we’ve only got a couple of races left, but it’s good to end on a high. To see myself and Mona in the final is special.”

There was disappointment elsewhere for Ireland as Jack Kelly finished seventh in the men’s 200m breaststroke final in 2:10.58. The 23-year-old went out aggressively over the opening 50 metres but could not maintain the pace.

“It was a tough one,” he said, after finishing seventh in his second final of the week “The 200, I’m just getting used to that and I just wanted to put myself out there, and I did.

“I can’t really be too upset, it’s still a great swim and a great week so far ... two finals, and to go two for two, I’m really happy with that.”

Defending champion Danielle Hill was eighth in the 50m backstroke final in 27.91, with Italy’s Sara Curtis winning in a world-record 26.56. Hill was disappointed but, at the same, pleased to be back competing at this level after a difficult period with injury.

“I’m really happy to be back in a final but a little bit disappointed, there was a better swim in there,” she said. “In those 50s it has to be perfect, and it just wasn’t so.”

She added: “Nine months ago I couldn’t get out of bed. I’ve come a long way from there.”

John Shortt won his 50m backstroke heat in 25.11, but missed the semi-finals, finishing joint 25th overall, while Alana-Burns Atkin. was ninth in her 100m butterfly heat in 1:01.34 after feeling unwell over the previous 24 hours. “It’s not a terrible time but I know I’m not swimming my best,” she said.

Ireland’s Evan Bailey was 29th in the 200m freestyle in 1:46.67, while Denis O’Brien set a personal best on his senior debut. Cormac Rynn and Liam Custer also missed out on a semi-final berth.